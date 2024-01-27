Yi Sun-sin-daero at North Port to Open January 31

The opening of ‘Yi Sun-sin-daero’ in Busan’s North Port redevelopment area is set to address chronic traffic congestion near Busan Station from January 31.

The boulevard, spanning 1.6 km with 4 to 8 lanes, connects Jung-gu and Dong-gu and is part of the first phase of the North Port Redevelopment Project.

Constructed at a cost of 182.2 billion won, it links key facilities like landmarks, the Opera House, and the Marina Club House.

The delayed opening was attributed to the transfer of management rights between Jung-dong-gu and the Busan Port Authority (BPA).

With Yi Sun-sin-daero in operation, improved accessibility to the recently opened North Port Waterfront Park and the Marina Clubhouse is anticipated, offering a detour to alleviate traffic congestion on Chungjang-daero in front of Busan Station.

The BPA plans to open the No. 2 road bridge (Opera Bridge) once the underpass construction on Chungjang-daero is complete.