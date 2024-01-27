Busan News

Yi Sun-sin-daero at North Port to Open January 31

By Haps Staff

The opening of ‘Yi Sun-sin-daero’ in Busan’s North Port redevelopment area is set to address chronic traffic congestion near Busan Station from January 31.

The boulevard, spanning 1.6 km with 4 to 8 lanes, connects Jung-gu and Dong-gu and is part of the first phase of the North Port Redevelopment Project.

Constructed at a cost of 182.2 billion won, it links key facilities like landmarks, the Opera House, and the Marina Club House.

Image: Busan Port Authority

The delayed opening was attributed to the transfer of management rights between Jung-dong-gu and the Busan Port Authority (BPA).

With Yi Sun-sin-daero in operation, improved accessibility to the recently opened North Port Waterfront Park and the Marina Clubhouse is anticipated, offering a detour to alleviate traffic congestion on Chungjang-daero in front of Busan Station.

The BPA plans to open the No. 2 road bridge (Opera Bridge) once the underpass construction on Chungjang-daero is complete.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Old Busanjin Station Reopens as Children’s Cultural Facility

Busan Operating Intensive Two Week COVID-19 Vaccination Period

Suyeong-gu to Block Public Wi-Fi During Large-Scale Drone Shows

“Drone Show Korea” to Return This March

Busan Confirmed to Host 2025 International Robot Olympiad World Competition

Authorities Warn of Dangerous Stray Dog at Busan Citizens Park

The Latest

Old Busanjin Station Reopens as Children’s Cultural Facility

에볼루션카지노 라이브 딜러 게임을 플레이하고 비트코인을 획득하세요

Busan Operating Intensive Two Week COVID-19 Vaccination Period

Suyeong-gu to Block Public Wi-Fi During Large-Scale Drone Shows

International Destinations: Nha Trang Marriott Resort & Spa, Hon Tre Island Opens

The Best Casinos to Visit on Your Trip to South Korea

Busan
clear sky
1 ° C
1 °
1 °
55 %
1.5kmh
0 %
Sat
4 °
Sun
6 °
Mon
7 °
Tue
9 °
Wed
11 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 