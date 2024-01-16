‘Yi Sun-sin Martyrs’ Park’ Changes Name to ‘Yi Sun-sin Sea Park’

‘Yi Sun-sin Martyrs’ Park’ in Chamyeon-ri, Gohyeon-myeon, Namhae-gun, has been officially changed to ‘Yi Sun-sin Sea Park.’

The decision comes after Namhae-gun initiated efforts to revitalize the park by exploring new tourism content and engaging citizens through a name contest and preference survey, which began in March of last year.

The objective was not only to honor the spirit of ‘martyrdom’ but also to portray Admiral Yi Sun-sin in a more comprehensive and familiar manner.

The chosen name, ‘Yi Sun-sin Sea Park,’ garnered the highest score in the surveys, prompting the official selection, along with subsequent procedures such as ordinance amendments and submission to the nomination committee.

The National Geographic Information Institute confirmed the name change as of January 12, 2024.