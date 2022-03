Gorilla Brewing Company and Wellmi are teaming up again to offer a Yoga Brunch and Beer event at Gorilla Brewing Company in Gwangalli this Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon.

Yoga participants can enjoy 15% discount on all brunch items from the brand new Gorilla brunch menu. Drinks are not included.

Interested participants must bring their own yoga mat. A maximum of 20 people can participate and it is first come first served.