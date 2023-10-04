Yokji Island Cultural Festival Taking Place October 6 and 7

Tongyeong City has announced the upcoming ‘Yokji Island Cultural Festival,’ an event dedicated to commemorating the 135th anniversary of Yokji’s pioneering history.

This festival is scheduled for a two-day celebration on the 6th and 7th, set against the picturesque backdrop of Yokji Donghang Water Farm.

The festival is aptly themed ‘With Sweet Potatoes and Mackerel,’ a nod to Yokjido’s two renowned specialties, which have earned it the nickname the ‘Go-Go Festival.’

In addition to the festive opening ceremony, the program includes a diverse array of experiential events.

Attendees can engage in athletic competitions like an island marathon and tug-of-war, or try their hand at the thrilling challenge of catching mackerel barehanded. For those seeking a more leisurely adventure, rowing a horse-drawn boat offers a serene way to explore the waters.

Entertainment enthusiasts are in for a treat with various performances lined up.

These include captivating shows by renowned singers, dynamic pungmul performances, and spirited local singing contests.

The festival site also boasts a range of entertainment options for both residents and tourists, such as mesmerizing fireworks displays, exhibitions showcasing the charm of old alleys, island culture exhibits, and exciting prize drawings.

A tasting corner will cater to food enthusiasts, offering island specialties like sweet potatoes and mackerel.

The festivities will kick off with an eve festival on the 6th, featuring the long-awaited performance of ‘Visiting Tongyeong Hansan Battle,’ which had been postponed due to the northward movement of Typhoon ‘Khanun’ last August. This performance will beautifully illuminate the autumn night seascape of Yokjido.

Yokjido, located an hour away by sea from Tongyeong Port, boasts a rich history dating back to 1887 (the 24th year of King Gojong’s reign), when it became home to a thriving community of fishermen.

It flourished as a prominent fishing hub along the southern coast until the 1990s and has recently emerged as a sought-after tourist destination.

The unexplored landscapes that envelop the island, as well as the scenic road that circumnavigates it, contribute to its fantastical allure.