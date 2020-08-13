YOLO Life Fair 2020 Held This Weekend at BEXCO

Maru Convention Co., Ltd. will hold “Yolo Life Fair 2020 Busan” in BEXCO for three days from August 14 to 16.

Now in its fourth year, it is the only event in the nation to introduce related industries and services under the theme of “Yolo Life” and is a lifestyle exhibition to promote the development and growth of culture.

At the event venue, a variety of items such as life plans, travel, hobbies, education, food, and interior related to Yolo Life will be available to provide visitors with new information and experiences.

A special theme exhibition will also be on hand that introduces cultural tourism contents of happiness in every corner of Busan. It is a place where they invite local independent bookstores and independent publishers to introduce books and a retrospective experience room where visitors can reminisce about the retro culture and visitors who are new to retro culture can come together to bridge generations.

In addition, they promote new start-up businesses in Busan, to promote new ventures related to a Yolo lifestyle.

The fair runs Friday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at BEXCO.