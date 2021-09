The city of Busan has proposed a measure to develop Yongdusan Park into a high-tech media art park.

Mayor Park Heong-joon visited Jung-gu district Friday as the fifth destination of his ‘15-minute city Busan’ Vision Tour and announced a plan to develop within Yongdusan Park, a high-tech park showcasing the metaverse and other media art.

The city will also add a plan to create a multi-use compact town to Jung-gu’s development plan for the site of the Yongdusan public parking lot.