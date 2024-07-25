‘Yongdusan Summer Beach’ Festival to Feature Food and Drink Delights

Image: Busan Tourism Organization
The Busan Tourism Organization will hold the inaugural ‘Yongdusan Summer Beach’ festival, set to take place from July 27th to September 22nd.

Transforming the area in front of Yongdusan Media Park Busan Tower into a beach-themed oasis with sand and palm trees, this summer festival promises a vibrant mix of entertainment and culinary experiences.

Every Saturday, visitors can enjoy a variety of performances including DJ sets, hip-hop dance shows, magic acts, jazz band performances, and stand-up comedy shows.

A major highlight of the festival is the opportunity to savor Busan’s finest craft beers, wines, and cocktails.

The craft beer festival will run throughout the week and on weekends, allowing attendees to explore a diverse selection of locally brewed beverages.

Food stalls will complement the drinks, offering delicious pairings that showcase the best of Busan’s culinary scene.

In addition to the food and drink offerings, Yongdusan Park has introduced a 360-degree rotating sky swing, which has been operating since the 5th. This exciting ride adds another layer of fun and adventure to the festival, attracting both locals and tourists alike.

