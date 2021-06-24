Yongho Pier to Open as a Public Space For the First Time in 30 Years From Next Month

Yongho Pier in Nam-gu will open to the public from next month after 30 years after being reborn as a cultural outdoor waterfront space.

Nam-gu district office is completing the construction of the park and plans to have a completion ceremony on the 30th before opening the water-friendly park in July to the general public.

The Busan Port Authority owns the land while Nam-gu district is in charge of the redevelopment.

The area includes 37,716 square meters of land, which is on both sides of the Yongho fishing port.

Nam-gu district has built lawn plazas, walking trails, and sports facilities at the space in addition to a deck road leading to the Igidae Park promenade.

The area has also been spruced up with plants and offers great views of the Gwangan Bridge and Hwangryeon Mountain.

A safety rail at the pier was also installed and the Port Authority is also planning to operate a program to board ships such as tourism ships and training ships to revitalize the area.

The pier, which opened in 1990, was seen as a danger by local residents as it was used to bring in military explosives for years.

It finally shut down in 2019 when a Russian ship famously collided with the Gwangan Bridge.