Yongso Waterfall Takes Center Stage as Namhae Village Barae-gil’s 2023 Selection

In a bid to transform the once-inaccessible Yongso Waterfall, located in Idong-myeon, Namhae-gun, into a bustling tourist attraction, the Village Baraegil project has exclusively chosen the picturesque 4.7km route that connects Yongmunsa Temple, Yongso Falls, and Yongso Village.

Historically, Yongso Waterfall was a challenge for the public to access due to the absence of proper roads.

However, the Village Baraegil Project, initiated last year as a resident-participatory public contest, seeks to remedy this issue by involving local communities directly. Unlike typical tourist-focused Barae-gils, Village Barae-gil aims to create a comfortable mid-distance route primarily for local residents.

This year, three locations—Gohyeon, Sangju, and Idong—were selected for Village Baraegil participation. The selection committee, which convened on September 25th, determined that Yongso Falls Barae-gil in Idong-myeon, with its highest level of resident involvement, deserved to be featured.

Yongso Falls Barae-gil was chosen due to its unique route, incorporating the rugged path between the thousand-year-old Yongmunsa Temple and Baekryeonam Hermitage, as well as the neglected Seopo Literature Valley Road. Importantly, the decision to include Yongso Falls, which previously lacked an access road, as part of Barae-gil was seen as a significant attraction.

The active engagement of Yongso Village residents played a pivotal role in this decision. To establish access to Yongso Falls, passage through both upper and lower rice fields was necessary, and landowners graciously allowed land use to secure a walking path.

Furthermore, the village head, Kang Young-wook, and other officials successfully persuaded residents to permit the village barae road to traverse the village road, further solidifying its selection.

In light of Yongso Falls Barae-gil’s selection, Yongso Village plans to launch a village market along the route. Additionally, experts are exploring the potential to convert Yongso Village’s agricultural waterway into yet another tourist attraction.

The unveiling of Yongso Falls Barae-gil is expected to take place in late November or early December, following approximately two months of meticulous route consultation and road maintenance.

Cho Young-ho, head of the Namhae Tourism and Cultural Foundation overseeing the Village Barae-gil project, expressed optimism: “Through Village Barae-gil, we are witnessing the emergence of various village resources previously overlooked by existing Barae-gils.” He encouraged residents to actively propose new routes for development and widespread promotion.

Furthermore, participants completing Village Barae-gil through the Barae-gil app will receive a character course completion badge, contributing to the increase in tourist and resident visits. Over the past ten months, Nam-myeon and Seomyeon Village Barae-gils, which opened last year, welcomed around 3,000 visitors.