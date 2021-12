Artist Yoon Byung-woon is holding a solo exhibition at Samjeong Gallery on the 8th floor of Samjeong Tower in Busanjin-gu.

24 works are on display featuring winter snow scenery series under the theme “MUTE”.

Known as a visual artist, Yoon experiments with acrylic paints in this exhibition to give a lighter, more cheerful feeling.

The exhibition is on display until January 13 next year.