Yoon Ryu-sook Dance Company will host a Sunday afternoon performance of Korean traditional dance.

The performance of “Dongnae Gyobang’s Deity and Deobaegi Noreum” will begin at 3 p.m. at the playground of the Busan Folk Arts Center in Geumgang Park in Oncheonjang.

Dongnae Gyobang was one of the places that hosted envoys in Dongnae during the Joseon Dynasty.

The outdoor concert hall is said to be a perfect fall backdrop for Korean traditional dance.