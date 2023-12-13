You Can Take the KTX train from Yangsan Mulgeum Station to Seoul From December 29

Yangsan City announced that the KTX stop at Mulgeum Station will begin on the 29th of this month and that high-speed train tickets will be available for reservation starting on the 14th.

The number of KTX stops at Mulgeum Station is a total of 8 times (4 times each for up and down directions) on weekdays from Monday to Thursday, and a total of 12 times (6 times each for up and down directions) on weekends from Friday to Sunday.

Of the KTX trains that depart from Busan Station and pass through Gupo Station (6 one-way on weekdays, 8 one-way on weekends), 2 pass through Mulgeum Station without stopping, and 11 are scheduled on Sundays.

It is expected that this KTX stop will not only improve transportation convenience for citizens but also have a significant effect on revitalizing commercial districts and regional development due to the development of areas near stations.

Accessibility for visitors to the nearby Yangsan Pusan ​​National University Hospital and local businesses will be improved, and in particular, along with the revitalization of the adjacent Hwangsan Park, it is expected to contribute to revitalizing the economy due to the increase in tourists. The status and role of Mulgeum Station as a regional gateway are also expected to be strengthened.

Yangsan City has made several consultations and efforts, including meetings with related organizations such as the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, Korea National Railroad Corporation, and Korea Railroad Corporation and submission of proposal materials, starting from 2022 based on a feasibility study service for the KTX stop at Mulgeum Station.

After signing a facility improvement project agreement with the National Railroad Authority for KTX stops in June 2022, the entire city budget of 12.13 billion won, including platform extension, will be invested to complete construction of essential facilities for stops, and KTX stops will begin on the 29th. We plan to complete construction of auxiliary facilities in addition to essential facilities by month.

Yangsan City plans to hold a commemorative event at Mulgeum Station Square on the morning of the 29th.