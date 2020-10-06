Events

Young Cineastes from America

The Busan Cinema Center is hosting its latest film retrospective until October 11.

Event Information

Period: September 29 – October 11, 2020

Venue: Busan Cinema Center

Tickets: 7,000 won for adults / 5,000 won for members and youth/ 4,000 won for senior and morning movie

Website: http://www.dureraum.org

Film List

Midnight Special

Loving

Pete’s Dragon

A Ghost Story

The Old Man and the Gun

Gummo

Spring Breakes

Funny Ha Ha

Mutual Appreciation

Support the Girls

Good Time

Go Get Some Rosemary

Little Women

Lady Bird

Movie Times

blank
