Young Cineastes from America

The Busan Cinema Center is hosting its latest film retrospective until October 11.
Event Information
Period: September 29 – October 11, 2020
Venue: Busan Cinema Center
Tickets: 7,000 won for adults / 5,000 won for members and youth/ 4,000 won for senior and morning movie
Website: http://www.dureraum.org
Film List
Midnight Special
Loving
Pete’s Dragon
A Ghost Story
The Old Man and the Gun
Gummo
Spring Breakes
Funny Ha Ha
Mutual Appreciation
Support the Girls
Good Time
Go Get Some Rosemary
Little Women
Lady Bird