Youth Do Dream Center Selected For The ‘2021 Youth Center Operation Project’

The city of Busan said that the Youth Do Dream Center, which is operated as a complex communication space that provides a variety of services including youth job counseling, has been selected for the ‘2021 Youth Center Operation Project’ by the Ministry of Employment and Labor.

The Youth Center Operation Project will discover and propose a youth capacity-building program suitable for local characteristics.

Twelve out of the nation’s youth centers have been selected, each with 150 million won in government funding.