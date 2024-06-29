Image: City of Busan
Busan News

‘Youth Dongbaek Pass’ For Teenagers to Begin in July

By BeFM News

The city of Busan will introduce the ‘Youth Dongbaek Pass’ for teenagers aged 13 to 18 starting in July to promote the use of and expand the benefits of the integrated public transportation discount system ‘Dongbaek Pass.’

The current ‘Dongbaek Pass’ offers refunds of up to 45,000 won in Dongbaekjeon credits for adults aged 19 and older who spend more than 45,000 won per month on registered city buses, village buses, subways, light rail, and the Donghae Line.

Considering the lower fares for youth, the Youth Dongbaek Pass will provide refunds of up to 25,000 won for those who spend more than 25,000 won per month on public transportation.

The city expects that approximately 155,000 youths will benefit from the public transportation fare reimbursement.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Related Articles

Donghae Line to Increase Fares on July 6th

Busan Creates The Nation’s First Safety Complex For Single Households

City Gears Up to Welcome Summer Tourists

How Safe is the Sand and Water at Busan’s Beaches This Year?

City to Inspect Major Tourist Areas Ahead of Summer Vacation Season

BIFF Seeking Volunteers For This Year’s Festival

The Latest

Starbucks Launches “Songdang Grapefruit Mango Coco Frappuccino” in Jeju

20 Events Not to Miss in July in Busan

Donghae Line to Increase Fares on July 6th

Korea Destinations: Explore the Best Summer Destinations in Gyeongnam

The Dawning of a New Era: Virtual Reality Gaming – The Next Big Thing?

2024 Busan Mayor’s Cup International Surfing Competition Kicks Off on June 29th at Songjeong Beach

Busan
heavy intensity rain
23 ° C
23 °
23 °
100 %
4.6kmh
100 %
Sat
24 °
Sun
24 °
Mon
25 °
Tue
24 °
Wed
27 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 