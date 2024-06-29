‘Youth Dongbaek Pass’ For Teenagers to Begin in July

The city of Busan will introduce the ‘Youth Dongbaek Pass’ for teenagers aged 13 to 18 starting in July to promote the use of and expand the benefits of the integrated public transportation discount system ‘Dongbaek Pass.’

The current ‘Dongbaek Pass’ offers refunds of up to 45,000 won in Dongbaekjeon credits for adults aged 19 and older who spend more than 45,000 won per month on registered city buses, village buses, subways, light rail, and the Donghae Line.

Considering the lower fares for youth, the Youth Dongbaek Pass will provide refunds of up to 25,000 won for those who spend more than 25,000 won per month on public transportation.

The city expects that approximately 155,000 youths will benefit from the public transportation fare reimbursement.