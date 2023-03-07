Youth Spaces to be Expanded Around the City

The city of Busan is working on vitalizing Youth Spaces, where young adults in the Busan area engage in various activities and networking.

Among the 8 ‘youth spaces’ managed by the city and 18 youth spaces managed by districts and counties, locations with high demand will expand their operating hours.

Starting this year, the city will organize a city budget of 300 million won to expand the use of Youth Spaces on weekends and nights, by supporting labor costs and programs.

In addition, a cooperation network, called the ‘Youth Space Connection Council’ will be formed along with an online platform for youth policies to provide various information.