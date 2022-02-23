Image: City of Busan
YouTuber ‘Chomad’ Helps Promote the Busan World Expo 2030

Haps Staff

The city of Busan is going to promote the bid for the 2030 Busan World Expo together with the famous YouTuber ‘Chomad’.

It announced that it would promote through YouTube, including Mayor Park Heong-joon and Busan Chamber of Commerce Chairman Jang In-hwa, held at the Dubai Expo last month in a vivid video together with Chomad.

Chomad is a famous YouTuber who uploads domestic and overseas travel content Vlog videos and has 750,000 subscribers, and supports videos in various languages ​​such as Arabic, Spanish, and English, gaining great popularity overseas, especially in the Middle East. 

The city, together with Chomad, produced two activities to attract the 2030 Busan World Expo at Dubai Expo and recently released the first part through Chomad’s YouTube channel, and the second part will be released through the same channel in early March.

Part 1 contains the visits to major national pavilions and the Busan delegation’s impressions of participating, while part 2 contains promotional activities for the Busan Promotion Center at the Dubai Exhibition Center (DEC) Korea Excellent Product Exhibition.

The city will use famous YouTuber channels to enhance domestic and overseas publicity effects, and in addition to this, it will maximize publicity by simultaneously exposing images through Busan Internet Broadcasting Bada TV, the Busan World Expo 2030 website, and social networking services.

“We will continue to promote Busan not only in Korea but also around the world by promoting the Busan World Expo 2030 through YouTube and Instagram in collaboration with many influencers,” Jo Yu-jang, director of the Busan Tourism Mice Industry Bureau, said.

