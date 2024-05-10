YouTuber Murdered in Broad Daylight in Busan, Police Arrest Suspect

A YouTuber was murdered by another YouTuber right in front of the Busan Court Complex on Thursday morning.

The suspect, identified as Mr. A and in his 50s, fled the scene but was apprehended by the police in Gyeongju just two hours after the crime.

The victim, Mr. B also in his 50s, suffered cardiac arrest and succumbed to his injuries at a nearby hospital.

The altercation stemmed from a longstanding conflict between the two YouTubers, involving over 200 complaints and accusations against each other, including a previous assault incident.

The crime unfolded during a live broadcast by Mr. B, who seemingly anticipated the attack. Mr. A fled the scene immediately afterward, leaving behind a message on his YouTube channel expressing regret for not being able to see the sea and thanking his audience.

A police official said, “Both individuals had filed around 200 complaints against each other since July of last year, including allegations of defamation.” They added, “It appears that they started fighting to gain subscribers, leading to a deteriorating relationship.”

The court is scheduled to conduct an arrest warrant hearing for the murder suspect this afternoon.