YouTube’s ‘Gyeongnam TV’ Breaks Record with ‘Something Special’ Series!

Gyeongnam TV’s special planning series ‘Something Special’ has taken off, setting new records and boosting tourism for Gyeongnam’s islands and southern coast.

This follows the success of last year’s ‘Wanna Play Gyeongnam?’ series, which garnered 1 million views.

Home to the second-largest number of islands in South Korea, Gyeongnam province is known for its stunning landscapes and unique tourist attractions.

According to a survey by the Korea Island Promotion Agency, Geoje Island was recognized for having the most island tourism resources in the country.

The ‘Something Special’ series features five episodes, each focusing on a different island with its own charm.

The first episode on Chilcheondo Island in Geoje showcases the daily lives of female divers and the island’s hidden treasures.

The second episode, set on Shinsudo Island, offers a fisherman’s perspective on the beauty and tranquility of the Shinsudo Trail.

