Yuchae Flowers Bloom Alongside Yangsan Stream

Yuchae flowers created along the Yangsan Stream in Yangsan City are in full bloom, creating a spectacular view for flower lovers.
According to Yangsan City, yuchae was sown in an area of about 2ha last year on idle land along the Yangsan Stream to provide sights and healing to citizens, but due to abnormal temperature and drought, they were re-grown early this year and now in full bloom until late May.
In addition, flower pillars and flower pots with petunias were placed around yuchae flowers to create a more beautiful space.