Yuchae Flowers Bloom Alongside Yangsan Stream

Yuchae flowers created along the Yangsan Stream in Yangsan City are in full bloom, creating a spectacular view for flower lovers.

According to Yangsan City, yuchae was sown in an area of ​​about 2ha last year on idle land along the Yangsan Stream to provide sights and healing to citizens, but due to abnormal temperature and drought, they were re-grown early this year and now in full bloom until late May.

In addition, flower pillars and flower pots with petunias were placed around yuchae flowers to create a more beautiful space.