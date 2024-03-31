Image: Namhae-gun
Yuchae Flowers in Full Bloom Around Eco Village

By Haps Staff

Yuchae flowers are in full bloom in an area of ​​about 800 pyeong around Eco Village, located at 1164-3 Murim-ri, Idong-myeon in Namhae.

The atmosphere of spring is growing stronger with the combination of rape flower colonies and the seascape of Gangjin Bay, attracting a growing number of nearby residents and tourists .

Eco Village, located near the yuchae flower colony, is an ecological experience park with 22 auto camping areas and 15 caravan camping areas and is scheduled to open in July of this year.

