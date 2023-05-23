Image: City of Busan
Events

Yuhki Kuramoto Piano Concert

By Haps Staff

Japanese pianist and conductor Yuhki Kuramoto will perform this Friday at Busan Citizen’s Hall.

Event Information

Date & Time: Friday, May 26, 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Busan Citizens’ Hall

Tickets: R 70,000 won / S 50,000 won / A 30,000 won

Website

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
13 ° C
13 °
13 °
82 %
1.5kmh
0 %
Wed
19 °
Thu
20 °
Fri
19 °
Sat
22 °
Sun
22 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 