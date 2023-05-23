Image: City of Busan Events Yuhki Kuramoto Piano Concert By Haps Staff May 24, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail Japanese pianist and conductor Yuhki Kuramoto will perform this Friday at Busan Citizen’s Hall. Event Information Date & Time: Friday, May 26, 7:30 p.m. Venue: Busan Citizens’ Hall Tickets: R 70,000 won / S 50,000 won / A 30,000 won Website FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail Haps StaffIs there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected] Subscribe to our newsletterSubscribeTwice-weekly updates to your inbox Related Articles World Climate Industry EXPO (WCE) 2023 Diamond Bridge Walking Festival Busan Metropolitan Traditional Orchestra: The 202nd Subscription Concert Busan International Machinery Fair 2023 2023 Jakdang Festival Neverland Interpreters as Diplomats During the Joseon Dynasty The Latest 2023 Gimhae Forest Road Marathon Scheduled For June 18th Busan Conducting Intensive Crackdown on Illegal Vehicles and Two-wheeled Vehicles in the First Half of the Year Busan Cancels Business Agreement for Korea Sotheby’s International Realty Busan Centum City Beer Festival Underway What to Expect at This Weekend’s Busan Port Festival 부산시, 창작 뮤지컬 ‘야구왕, 마린스!’ 오는 7월 공연 Busan clear sky enter location 13 ° C 13 ° 13 ° 82 % 1.5kmh 0 % Wed 19 ° Thu 20 ° Fri 19 ° Sat 22 ° Sun 22 ° Dine & Drink Centum City Beer Festival Underway Eat Like a Local: Good Eats at Gold Papa in Yongho-dong Lotte Hotel Offering a Chinese-Style Naengmyeon at Toh Lim Enjoy a Sweet Afternoon With Cool Shaved Ice Travel Local Destinations Korea Destinations: Ulsan Rose Festival Begins Wednesday Local Destinations Haeundae Sand Sculptures to Remain Until June 6 Travel Fly Gangwon Suspends Operations Local Destinations Haeundae Beach and Songjeong Beach to Temporarily Open For Summer Operations on June 1