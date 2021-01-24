Travel

Zero People Visited Busan by Cruise Ship in 2020, International Passengers Down 93%

Not one person visited Busan last year from a cruise ship, while international passengers arriving via Busan Port decreased by 93% according to recent statistics released by the Busan Port Authority.

Only 61,435 people arrived at Busan International Port Terminal last year, a decrease from 9,371,390 in 2019.

The terminal has remained closed except for a few essential businesses.

Only eight cruise ships entered Busan Port last year, but only for logistics purposes.

In 2019 as cruise ship travel was beginning to make a significant rise in the city, 191,251 had entered the country through port immigration.

The Busan Port Authority is preparing for the resumption of cruise tourism while an online meeting of the Korea-Japan cruise council is set to take place tomorrow.

There is also speculation that cruise activities in Japan could resume in the second half of this year.

 

