Zest Wins Disaronno Highest New Entry Award On The World’s 50 Best Bars List

By Haps Staff

Seoul newcomer Zest, won this year’s Disaronno Highest New Entry Award and ranked at No.18 on the World’s 50 Best Bars List.

The bar is described as: “Sustainability-forward Zest is helmed by Demie Kim – formerly of Alice in Cheongdam – along with fellow Korean bartending stalwarts Sean Woo, Jisu Park and Noah Kwon. The bar is a culmination of all things Korean, from ingredients to its minimalist decor that features a bar with no bottles on display, but a prep lab for the cocktail curious to observe.”

In the host city of Singapore, Jigger & Pony is at No.14 alongside Sago House (No.32) and re-entry Atlas at No.48. They are joined by Seoul newcomer Zest, winner of this year’s Disaronno Highest New Entry Award, at No.18.

Bangkok, Singapore, Hong Kong and Tokyo each feature two bars in the list, with Bangkok’s BKK Social Club taking the top spot as The Best Bar in Asia at No.13 and welcoming neighbor Mahaniyom Cocktail Bar, entering at No.19. Tokyo stalwart Bar Benfiddich (No.37) is joined by The SG Club, which re-enters the list at No.36. Hong Kong is represented by Coa at No.20 and Argo at No.34.

Sips, from Barcelona, ranked No.1 in The World’s 50 Best Bars 2023, sponsored by Perrier, the second bar from Barcelona to take the top spot in as many years.

