Image: City of Busan
TravelLocal Destinations

12 Not So Secret Spots to Enjoy the Fireworks

The Busan International Fireworks Festival returns on Saturday.

By Haps Staff

Having trouble figuring out where to watch this year’s fireworks display?

Here is a list of 12 alternative places if you don’t want to mess with the large crowds, or can’t afford the high-priced seating at the bars or grandstands on Gwangan Beach.

Popular vantage points to watch the festival are listed below:

○ Gwangalli Beach

○ Jangsan Mountain

○ Marine City Cinema Street

○ Mipo, at the end of Haeundae Beach

○ Near Samick Beach Apartment

○ Namcheon Port

○ Yonghoman Bay (in front of LG Metro City Apartments in Nam-gu)

○ Igidae

○ Hwangnyeongsan Mountain

○ Millak Waterfront Park

○ Nurimaru APEC House, Dongbaekseom Island

○ Dalmajigil Road

○ Geumnyeonsan Mountain Observation Deck

Bonus location — The new cafes along the new W Apartments in Yongho-dong has a few cafes and a promenade which are deemed the latest “hotspot” to check out the fireworks this year.

The fireworks take place on Saturday, November 4 beginning at 8 p.m.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Gwangalli Drone Show Schedule For November

Philippine Company Secures New Star Passenger Ship in 4th Round of Bidding, Raising Concerns for Busan-Jeju Route

What to Expect at this Year’s Fireworks Festival

Persistent Flight Delays Post-COVID-19 Surging at Gimhae Airport

Trip.com Names Busan a TOP2 International Destination

Busan Destinations: Six Wellness Destinations Around The City

The Latest

Fare Increase for Busan-Gimhae Light Rail Approved

12th Swedish Film Festival Gets Underway Tomorrow

Changwon Special City Looks to Create a Safe, Walkable city

Exhibition of the “Pucará Bull” in Seoul City Hall Ambassador of the Peruvian Highlands to Begin November 8 in Seoul

Korea in Photos: Pampas Grass in Full Bloom at Seonakdong River in Gimhae

Lotte’s L7 Lifestyle Hotel in Haeundae Beach Area to Open Next Year

Busan
clear sky
25 ° C
25 °
25 °
47 %
2.1kmh
0 %
Thu
24 °
Fri
22 °
Sat
20 °
Sun
20 °
Mon
20 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 