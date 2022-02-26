2022 Nationwide Cherry Blossom Forecast in South Korea

It’s almost time for the cherry blossoms to return signifying the return of spring in Korea.

The early report shows that some regions will see a similar to early bloom time as last year which is two to five days earlier than normal. Busan will begin on March 24th, while Seoul will begin around April 2nd, the same as last year.

It usually takes about a week for the trees to come into full bloom, around March 23 to March 26 in Busan and the southern coastal regions and April 1st – 7th inland.

Cherry blossoms typically bloom from the end of March to the beginning of April, when temperatures vary and when the blossoms will be in bloom generally differs by a few days every year.

Dates by City

Seogwipo/Jeju – March 24

Jinhae – March 26

Busan – March 26

Daegu – March 26

Gyeongju – March 27

Pohang – March 27

Gwangju – March 27

Jeonju – March 29

Daejeon – March 29

Chungju – March 31

Gangneung – March 31

Seoul – April 1

Yeouido – April 3

Incheon – April 3

Chuncheon – April 5