Eat Like a Local: Philly Cheesesteak Sandwiches at Jack’s Steaks in Haeundae

Philly cheesesteak sandwiches long have their roots in Philadephia but here in Busan, there are a few options to get your fix.

HQ Bar in Gwangalli is well-known for its mouthwatering cheesesteak sandwiches, but those in Haeundae can also indulge at Jack’s Steak, across from the Paradise Hotel.

Part of the popular Burger in New York store, Jack’s Steaks reminds one of the world-famous Jim’s Steaks in Philly, right down to the unique art-deco.

Four choices of hoagies are on offer — a cheese steak, pepper steak, mushroom steak, and pizza steak which range from 11,000 won to 13,000 won.

Add an order of fries for 4,000 won or cheese fries for 5,000 won and soft drinks and beer are also available to complete your meal.

Jack’s follows the cheesesteak style of using cheese whiz along with its thinly-sliced beefsteak and grilled onions and peppers, inside their soft hoagie bread.

I honestly would have preferred the bread to be a little more toasted as the bread seemed a little light, but, the taste of the sandwich was still worth the visit.

Cheesesteak aficionados may say that melted provolone is the way to go, but Jack’s follows the Jim’s Steaks South St. model, and it doesn’t disappoint.

For a quick bite near the beach, it’s a great choice to get your grub on.

Restaurant Information

Open: 11 am to 9 pm daily

Address: 355-1 Haeundaehaebyeon-ro, Jung 1(il)-dong, Haeundae-gu, Busan

Phone: 051-743-0144

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Haps has teamed up with Shuttle to offer you a 4,000 won discount with your first order on great meals from local restaurants in Busan.