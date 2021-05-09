Haeundae Sand Exhibition 2021: Our Favorite Sculptures

The Haeundae Sand Exhibition finished off a successful five-day exhibition on Haeundae Beach yesterday.
With preventative measures for COVID-19 in place, including QR Code entrance, mask-wearing, and social distancing, the event still managed to attract thousands to check out the sculptures.
Under the theme “Sand, Jurassic World”, this year’s edition featured a dinosaur theme and only featured Korean sand artists.
If you didn’t make the exhibition, the sand sculptures will be kept intact at the beach until May 30th.
Here are our top picks from this year’s exhibition.
Recovery — Choi Ji-hoon, Ji Dae-young
Choi Ji-hoon
Dinosaur Festival Begins — Choi Ji-hoon
Triceratops — Ji Dae-young
Haeundae Jurassic City — Kim Gil-man
Haeundae Sand Exhibition