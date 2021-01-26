Image: City of Busan
NewsBusan News

Busan’s Acting Mayor Byeon Seong-wan Resigns to Run For City Mayor in April Elections

BeFM News

Acting Busan Mayor Byeon Seong-wan has stepped down as the head of the office to run for the Busan Mayoral Election.

Byeon has been leading the local city office since former Busan Mayor Oh Geo-don resigned in April last year due to a corruption case.

Byeon made a leaving speech online at 11 am yesterday.

He will now join the Democratic Party and bid to become the representative candidate for the mayoral election where he will compete against the former National Assembly Secretary-General Kim Young-chun and Busan City Councilperson Park In-young to be the representative candidate of the party for the by-election.

The election is set for April 7th.

Byeon has worked in public service for the past 27 years.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

