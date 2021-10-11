Eat Like a Local: A Healthy Diet Alternative – Obok Miyeok

Miyeok is Korean for brown seaweed. Many kinds of seaweed, especially miyeok, are loved locally for its nutrition and health benefits. Koreans eat miyeokguk on their birthdays, while many eat it to recover for around one month after giving birth.

Now, many countries have started to see seaweed as a healthy diet food alternative in the last couple of years. Seaweed is said to be rich in minerals, calcium, iodine, antioxidants and chlorophyll with low calories, and it is believed to clean blood vessels, ditoxiate, and is good for anti-aging.

Located around Haebyeonsijang or Namcheon Beach Market, Obok Miyeok has become popular for its well-made miyeokguk four years since its inception and currently has been expanding many branches around the city as well as nationally.

Their food is freshly made with care — the miyeokguk is made with shellfish-based soup and is very rich. Depending on which you prefer in your miyeokguk (abalone, shellfish, or/and beef), the prices vary from 10,000 won to 17,000 won per portion. Except for beef miyeokguk, all dishes are seafood-based (no meat used).

They also have spicy raw abalone salad (12,000 won or 20,000 won by size), grilled abalone (38,000 won), and different options of Korean alcohol (2,000 won to 12,000 won).

It takes time before you get the food since every main dish including miyeokguk is made to order. If you order for two or more diners, grilled saury, a long slender marine fish, is served for free.

Avoid lunchtime. Parking is available at the Haebyeonsijang parking garage though you should get the ticket and get a stamp at the restaurant. Take-out is available.

Restaurant Information

Obok Miyeok (오복 미역)

Open: 8 am – 9:40 pm daily (need to check for Seollal and Chuseok holidays)

Address: 388 Beongil 41, Suyeong-ro, Suyeong-gu, Busan

Phone: 051-627-8085

