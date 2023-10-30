International Production of Sister Act to Begin Next Month in Busan

The renowned ‘Sister Act’ hits the Korean stage in 2023 with the first performances taking place in Busan.

Inspired by the beloved 1992 hit movie starring Whoopi Goldberg, this adaptation promises a sensational English version of the cherished tale, now reimagined as ‘Made in Korea.’

EMK Musical Company (EMK) proudly secured the performance rights for ‘Sister Act’ and has planned an extensive tour across 15 cities in Korea during the 2023-24 season.

Following this, the musical is set to captivate audiences in six Asian countries during the 2025-26 season.

The inaugural show will debut at the Sohyang Theater Shinhan Card Hall in Busan on November 4th, marking the commencement of this thrilling journey.

Following its Busan debut, the musical will grace the stages of Seoul from November 21 to February 11, 2024.

Originating from its premiere in California, USA, back in 2006, ‘Sister Act’ returned to Korea in 2017, leaving a mark with its blend of drama, humor, and heartfelt moments. Audience members will be treated to a rich array of musical styles, including disco, gospel, and blues, all composed by the renowned Alan Menken.

The performance schedule in Busan is as follows: November 4th at 7 p.m., November 5th at 3 p.m., November 10th at 2 p.m., and November 11th at 2 PM and 7 p.m. (group viewing at 7 p.m. on November 10th).

VIP seats are priced at 170,000 won, R seats at 140,000 won, S seats at 110,000 won, and A seats at 80,000 won.