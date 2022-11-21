10 Great Restaurants to Visit in Busan

With more and more dining options open daily, it’s becoming increasingly challenging to find the right restaurant for that special occasion or meal.

So we’re here to help.

With a variety of choices, from western to Korean, here are 10 top restaurants to try while you’re in the city.

If you’re looking to dine at one of the top restaurants below, reservations are strongly recommended and can be made in English via CATCH TABLE where you can click the attached links.

Meerock Super — Suyeong-gu

Address: 46, Millakbondong-ro 31beon-gil, Suyeong-gu, Busan

Details: A perfect choice for a special day. Meerok Super presents a Korean omakase based on seasonal menus. Enjoy the amazing taste of sushi and beef entrees as well as the eccentric platings. Please contact the restaurant directly to make a reservation for one person.

Reservations can be done on CATCH TABLE

611 woodfire — Suyeong-gu

Address: 14-1, Hwangnyeongsan-ro, Suyeong-gu, Busan

Details: A warm and cozy restaurant where you can experience entrees made of fresh seasonal ingredients. A shared course for 2 people is served from 6 to 7 pm and a snack course along with special menus are presented after 8 pm.

Reservations can be done on CATCH TABLE

Palate — Nam-gu

Address: 66-30, Bunpo-ro, Nam-gu, Busan

Details: A wine bar that presents interesting and carefully thought cuisines by famous Chef Kim Jae-hoon. Korean locals enjoy the cuisine, along with pairings, with a vast view of Busan city. Make a visit to the bar if you would like to collect an unforgettable experience in Korea!

Reservations can be done on CATCH TABLE

Michael’s Urban Farm Table — Suyeong-gu

Address: 20, Gurak-ro 123beon-gil, Suyeong-gu, Busan

Details: A new-American-styled restaurant with dishes made of Busan’s seasonal ingredients. The fresh salad and grilled beef menus are a must. Enjoy your meal with a glass of sparkling wine.

Reservations can be done on CATCH TABLE

Soda Bar Renge — Haeundae-gu

Address: 17, Udong 2-ro, Haeundae-gu, Busan

Details: A bar with the restaurant’s signature champagnes. Seasonal food menus are introduced as new-Asian snacks that are well-balanced with alcoholic beverages. Make a visit to the bar if you need an escape from everyday life.

Reservations can be done on CATCH TABLE

ARP — Yeongdo-gu

Address: 35, Taejong-ro 99beon-gil, Yeongdo-gu, Busan

Details: A restaurant strongly recommended to vegans. The Vegan Black Burger and Bracken Pasta are the two main dishes to enjoy. Try out the restaurant’s signature rice wine as well for a robust meal experience.

Reservations can be done on CATCH TABLE

Ristorante, Hotel Nongshim — Dongnae-gu

Address: 23, Geumganggongwon-ro 20beon-gil, Dongnae-gu, Busan

Details: One of the most well-known buffet places in Busan. Customers relish the large number of menu items starting from main dishes to desserts. It is a great place for family gatherings, anniversaries, birthday dinners, and much more.

Reservations can be done on CATCH TABLE

Tambok — Gijang-gun

Address: 31, Munoseong-gil, Ilgwang-eup, Gijang-gun, Busan

Details: Dishes served with diverse and creative menus of abalones starting from grilled abalone to abalone porridges. They are dishes that not only the elderly but also children can enjoy.

Reservations can be done on CATCH TABLE

Yakitori Soot — Dongnae-gu

Address: 6-15, Myeongnyun-ro 129beonga-gil, Dongnae-gu, Busan

Details: A very special yakitori restaurant in Busan with a comfortable and good vibe. Ordering a yakitori set menu is recommended to taste the best-skewed menus here. Please contact the restaurant directly to make a reservation on the day.

Reservations can be done on CATCH TABLE

Kushi309 — Haeundae-gu

Address: 24, Haeundaehaebyeon-ro 298beon-gil, Haeundae-gu, Busan

Details: A Japanese omakase restaurant that serves eccentric menus on skews. Core customers are always fascinated by the whole dinner course starting with a mouthwatering soup and finalizing with a tasty dessert. Enjoying the omakase with a glass of sparkling wine is strongly recommended.