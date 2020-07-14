TravelDomestic Destinations

Busan Beaches – A Look Inside

Busan is well-known around the peninsula for its beautiful beaches that are some of the biggest hotspots around the city.

Haps Staff

Busan is home to seven great beaches which has made it one of the best places to visit during the year.

Here’s a look at what the beaches have to offer.

Beaches Around the City

Haeundae

haeOver the past several months, ships have been busy just offshore dredging sand and pumping it up onto the beach to double the width of Korea’s famed strip of coastline. While the summer bookend months of June and September are the best times to enjoy the beach with moderate crowds, July and August is when Haeundae explodes with upwards of 700,000 people swimming, lounging or shuffling along the boardwalk in the summer heat. Nearby there are plenty of great restaurants and good backstreets leading off in all sorts of interesting directions.

To get there, take subway line 2 to Haeundae Station. It’s about a five-minute walk.

Gwangalli

gwangan beachIf Haeundae feels a bit like South Beach, Miami, then Gwangalli is Coney Island: laid back, more room to stretch out and a semi-abandoned, rusting amusement park. At the end of the Suyeong River trail, the beach makes a great destination for a morning bike ride or jog. The absence of towering hotels means there are more dining and drinking options with ocean views. If you’re feeling brave, you can grab a kayak at the southwest end of the beach and dodge the wind surfers and jet skis on the open water. After sunset, the Diamond Bridge, an iconic suspension bridge that spans the horizon, comes to life with an elaborate LED light show.

To get there, take subway line 2 to Gwangan or Geumnyeonsan Station. It’s about a five-minute walk.

Daedaepo

dadaepoLocated at the estuary of the Nakdonggang River and just eight kilometers from downtown, Dadaepo Beach is a great place to chill out and have a picnic, collect a few seashells and go for a swim in the shallow surf. Just up the river is one of the best places in Korea to check out migratory birds chilling in the marshes. At just under a kilometer long, it is beautiful but little-known to foreigners because of how far away it is from the city center.

To get there, take bus number 2 or 98 from Busan Station or get off the subway at Sinpyeong.

Songjeong

songjeong beach1It may be just on the other side of Dalmaji Hill, but Songjeong feels much further away. The skyscrapers of Busan proper are blocked from view, and the crowds are much smaller. It also has the only reliable breaks, attracting surfers who chase waves and girls who chase surfers. At the end of the day, Songjeong is one of the only nearby beaches that allows camping, but with no restrictions on fireworks or soju, don’t expect a quiet night’s rest.

To get there, take subway line 2 and get off at Haeundae Station (exit 7), and take bus 100, 100-1, 139 or 142. Get off at Songjeong Station and walk 600 meters.

Songdo

songdoOfficially Korea’s first beach (as of 1913), Song-do has re-emerged as a must-stop on local tours. Song-do, which translates into Pine Island, was given its name due to the lush pine trees adorning the outskirts of the beach. Located just three kilometers from Nampo-dong, Song-do offers a romantic backdrop for couples looking for some peace and quiet, away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

To get there, take bus 34 or 134 from Busan Station southward.

Imrang

imrangThe 1.5-km-long Imrang Beach is also located in Gijang County and is famous for its fresh water and fishing. With the water level only four feet deep, many families with young children find the beach ideal for swimming, while the neighborhood has a distinct character of its own. Tongdosa Temple and Jangansa Temple are located nearby for those looking to get out of the beach scene for the afternoon. Though relatively quiet, more tourists have been frequenting the area lately due to its golden sand.

To get there, take bus 37, 180 or 188 from Jangsan Station.

Ilgwang

Image: Gijang-gun Office

One of the two major beaches in Gyesang County, the horseshoe-shaped beach, which runs from the point where the Icheon River meets the Icheon Port to Horyeok Port, gives a warm and cozy feeling. You can get to the seaside in 5 minutes by walking out of Exit No.1 of Donghae Line. Ilgwang Beach, which is the background of Oh Yeongsoo’s novel ‘Seommaeu’ and the film ‘My Brother’, boasts beautiful scenery and has become a popular tourist spot in recent years for those looking to avoid the more crowded beaches.

To get there, Ilgwang Station on Donghae line, exit 1 then about 5 minutes walking to the beach and take local bus numbers 180, 182, 188 → Get off at Ilgwang Beach bus stop

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Travel

Masks Will Be Required at Five Beaches in Busan, Night Time Eating and Drinking Hours Ban Announced

Haps Staff -
Starting on July 20, people who don't wear masks on Haeundae Beach will be subject to up to a 3 million won fine.
Read more
Domestic Destinations

Korea in Photos: Three New Private Gardens in Gyeongnam Province

Haps Staff -
Three new private gardens in Gyeongnam province have been registered with the local government bringing the total in the province to eight.
Read more
Travel

Night Time Drinking and Eating Will Soon Be Banned at Five Beaches in Busan

Haps Staff -
Drinking or eating at night at five public beaches in Busan will be banned as early as the 19th of this month. 
Read more
Travel

Air Busan to Resume Flights to China From Incheon International Airport

BeFM News -
Local low-cost carrier (LCC) Air Busan plans to resume operating flights to China from Incheon International Airport after 131 days since it had completely stopped operating international flights.
Read more
Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Enjoy Rafting This Summer at Gyeongho River in Sancheong-gun

Haps Staff -
Take a break from the heat this summer while enjoying rafting surrounded by splendid nature in Sancheong-gun, Gyeongnam province.
Read more
Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Enjoy a Unique Boat Ride at Yongji Park in Changwon

Haps Staff -
The city of Changwon announced that it will offer a 20% discount for riders on its moving boats, a boat-type leisure facility in Yongji Park in Uichang-gu until the end of the month.
Read more

The Latest

부산시, 해수욕장 코로나19 방역 후속조치 시행 25일부터 단속

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시 성수기를 앞두고 해수욕장 방역을 더욱 강화하기 위하여 해수욕장 방역 후속 조치를 시행한다고 밝혔다.
Read more

Gavi to Host Georgian Wine Tasting Event July 25th

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Gavi Wine Restaurant in Jungdong, Haeundae has announced it will host a special Georgian Wine Tasting Event featuring Nekresi Estate Wine in English on July 25th at 6:30 p.m.
Read more

Busan Beaches – A Look Inside

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
Busan is well-known around the peninsula for its beautiful beaches that are some of the biggest hotspots around the city.
Read more

Peter Pet Dog Cafe Opens In Buk-gu

Busan News BeFM News -
Busan Buk-gu Office announced that 'Peter Pet Dog Cafe', operated as a self-supporting business, has opened near where the old livestock dog market used to be in Buk-gu, Busan.
Read more

9th Arab Film Festival Begins Tomorrow in Busan and Seoul

Movies & TV hapsadmin -
The 9th Arab Film Festival runs from July 16 through July 21 at the Busan Cinema Center and features 11 great films for 1,000...
Read more

International Nuclear Energy Korea 2020

Events Haps Staff -
The International Nuclear Energy Korea 2020 conference will take place Thursday through Saturday at BEXCO.
Read more
Busan
light intensity drizzle
20 ° C
20 °
20 °
82 %
0.5kmh
90 %
Tue
20 °
Wed
21 °
Thu
24 °
Fri
24 °
Sat
24 °

Dine & Drink

Gavi to Host Georgian Wine Tasting Event July 25th

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Gavi Wine Restaurant in Jungdong, Haeundae has announced it will host a special Georgian Wine Tasting Event featuring Nekresi Estate Wine in English on July 25th at 6:30 p.m.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Come for the View, Stay for the Tea at Cafe Afternoon Tea in Millak-dong

Dine & Drink Cindy Choi -
Among the plethora of cafes in the city, Cafe Afternoon Tea in Millak-dong provides a beautiful space dedicated to tea in the heart of the city.
Read more

Shuttle Expands its Delivery Service Areas in Busan

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Shuttle has announced that it has expanded its delivery service in Busan.
Read more

Canada’s Victory Party Tonight at HQ Gwangan

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Gwangan is congratulating Canadians tonight as they were the winners of HQ's annual USA VS Canada drink-off last weekend.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea