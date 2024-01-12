Busan Unveils Ambitious Plans for Gadeok New Airport as a Global Hub

The development of Gadeok New Airport is set to transform it into a comprehensive logistics hub airport for Asia, surpassing its role as just a gateway in the southern region.

Mayor Park Heong-jun, along with members of the Busan City Council and local business leaders, gathered for the ‘Vision and Strategy of Gadeok New Airport’ declaration ceremony at City Hall on the 11th.

Mayor Park outlined a four-fold vision for Gadeok New Airport emphasizing its role as a global gateway airport and announced key strategies, including becoming Asia’s complex logistics hub airport and aiming to be one of the world’s top 50 mega-hub airports.

The airport is expected to operate 24 hours a day, boasting a 3,500-meter runway capable of handling large cargo aircraft.

Highlighting Gadeok New Airport’s pivotal role in making Busan a global hub city, Mayor Park mentioned plans for expansion, envisioning the addition of a second runway to meet the anticipated surge in demand for passengers and logistics.

The construction of the first runway is scheduled for completion in December 2029, with plans to initiate the ordering and design process for the second runway in 2030, followed by implementation in 2031.

Additionally, the city revealed ambitions to establish a new urban innovation platform centered around Gadeok New Airport. This initiative aims to transform the Gadeok Island area into a ‘Sea & Air’ center, linking port functions with the airport, and forming a transnational airport economic zone connecting industries across Japan and Kyushu.

The plan is to attract global companies and position Busan as a significant player in the global business landscape.

Mayor Park emphasized the crucial role Gadeok New Airport plays in Busan’s global aspirations, stating that continuous development of the airport’s vision and strategy, through close collaboration with the local community, is essential for the city to truly emerge as a global hub.