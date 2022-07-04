Ulsan to Conduct Hygiene Inspection of Restaurants Near Summer Resorts

The city of Ulsan will conduct a hygiene inspection of food service establishments near summer resorts this summer.

The city formed six inspection teams of two people each jointly with the gu/gun and will conduct hygiene inspections at 55 food service establishments such as restaurants and coffee shops near Jinha and Ilsan beaches, Seoknamsa Valley, Baenaegol, and Jeongja Beach from July 4 to 29.

The intensive inspection items are looking for cooking and selling products that have passed the expiration date, compliance with sanitary management and food storage temperature in the kitchen area, hygienic storage and transportation of oils and fats for frying, personal hygiene management such as employee health checkups, and business owners’ compliance with other food hygiene laws.

“Ahead of the summer vacation season, we want to protect the safety of citizens and tourists through special hygiene inspections at food service establishments near major tourist destinations in the region,” an Ulsan city official said.

The city conducted a sanitary inspection at local ice cream stores and live fish restaurants in preparation for the summer peak season in May and June. As a result of the inspection, no establishments were found violating the Food Sanitation Act.

Food poisoning happens quite often in Korea around summer so special attention is needed when preparing food.