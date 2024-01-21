What’s On in Busan: January 22 – January 28

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Events Happening

Busan Metropolitan Traditional Orchestra ‘New Year’s Concert’ @ Busan Cultural Center — This year’s BMTO New Year’s concert takes place Wednesday. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

‘It’s Good!’ 2024 Gapjin Year Good and Yeonhui Festival @ Busan National Gugak Center — The Busan National Gugak Center is set to host the ‘It’s Good!’ 2024 Gapjin Year Good and Yeonhui Festival every Saturday in January at 3 p.m. at Yeonakdang. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Mr. Trot 2, Top 7 Concert @ BEXCO Auditorium — The top 7 contestants perform an afternoon’s worth of concerts. BEXCO Auditorium, Centum City, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Open Mic @ Basement — Head on out to hear some live local talent in PNU. Basement, PNU, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Open Mic @ Ol’55 — Open mic returns to Ol’55 each Wednesday evening. Ol’55, KSU, Wednesday. 7 p.m.

Cirque Du Soleil @ Big Top — Cirque Du Soleil’s popular “Lucia” performances get underway in Centum City. Big Top, Shinsegae Parking Lot, Centum City, Through February 4

Comic World @ BEXCO — The 123rd edition of Comic World returns to BEXCO this weekend. BEXCO, Centum City, Saturday and Sunday

Champion.ne.s @ France Art Space — With the “Champion.ne.s” exhibition, an official project of Paris 2024, you will discover 4 socially-engaged athletes, including two French Paralympic champions who, on and off the athletics track, fight for the inclusion of people with disabilities. France Art Space, Haeundae, Through February 18

Films in Our Memories @ Busan Cinema Center — The year-end cinema review shows great films through the end of January. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through January 29

Baseball City, Shout of Busan @ Busan Modern & Contemporary History Museum — The inaugural exhibition features the history of baseball in Busan. Busan Modern & Contemporary History Museum, Through March 17

Korea Grand Sale — The Korea Grand Sale is Korea’s best shopping, culture, and tourism festival for international visitors, combining tourism and Hallyu. Through February 29

Busan Citizen’s Park Light Show @ Busan Citizen’s Park — 360,000 micro-LED lights have been installed at the Winter Pond within the park with their reflection on the water, and the lucky dragon photo zone. Busan Citizen’s Park, Busanjin-gu, Through February 25

Haeundae Lighting Festival @ Haeundae Beach, Gunam-ro — Get into the holiday spirit with one of the best winter light shows in the city each year. Haeundae Beach and Gunam-ro, Haeundae, Through January 31

2023 Bling Bling Santa Village @ Busan Children’s Grand Park — The park comes alive with various night lights, captivating storytelling spaces, and mesmerizing snowflakes created with laser project technology. Busan Children’s Grand Park, Through January 31

Oncheoncheon Light Festival @ Oncheoncheon Stream — The inaugural light festival around Oncheoncheon brings a festive mood to the area. Oncheoncheon, Through January 31

FISHING: FISH [Survival] X [Art] ING @ National Maritime Museum of Korea — This exhibition will open the door to retrospect on the meaning and role of fishing in the historical and cultural context of Korea. National Maritime Museum of Korea, Through February 25, 2024

ASEAN ON PAPER: KONNECT ASEAN Chiang Mai Print Residency @ ASEAN Culture House — An exhibition featuring ASEAN artists from their residency in Chiang Mai. ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, Through February 18

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its normal show times. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Singing Mother Earth @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art — The exhibition aims to flexibly and softly expand our anthropocentric worldview. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through February 18

Salt Fields, Somewhere in Busan @ Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum — Learn all about Busan’s “salty past”. Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum, Through May 12

Gorilla Running Club @ Gwangan Beach — Runners depart together from Gorilla Gwangalli going towards the beach for a casual run along the beach. Gwangalli, Monday

Trivia @ HQ — The weekly trivia night returns to Thursday nights. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, 9 p.m.