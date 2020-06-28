Dine & Drink

Busan Bites: Seven Burger & Pasta Locations Offer Fresh, Delicious Options

Sia Lee

Burger & Pasta has become a staple in local dining culture for offering fresh, delicious affordable western-style meals since 2010.

Beginning with a breakfast option of bacon, eggs, sausage and toast with coffee or juice, it’s one of the few places around the city to get a true western-style breakfast.

Their menu, which ranges between 8,000 won to 15,000 won, includes a variety of burgers, which come with daily-made fresh buns baked in the city with thick, juicy patties grilled and fresh vegetables which are brought in from local farms.

Ten pasta options, which include a fantastic Chicken Alfredo, tomato-based and olive oil based, are popular choices as are their choices of pizzas, six salads and pub-grub with chicken wings, nachos and sausages.

A variety of cheap and strong cocktails and ice-mug draft beer as well as unlimited soft drinks complete the drink menu.

Six of the locations — the new Jangsan location, Dongseong-ro in Daegu, two in Gwangalli, Marine City and Haeundae — offer indoor and patio seating while the Seomyeon location only offers indoor dining.

For an affordable, reliable casual western option, Burger and Pasta, which is managed by the Thursday Party chain, is a delicious option in the local dining circuit.

Restaurant Information

Burger & Pasta

Open: 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m.

Locations: Seomyeon, Haeundae, Dongseong-ro in Daegu, Marine City, Jangsan and Gwangalli (2 locations)

Sia Lee
Having spent time in the US and England as a student, Sia Lee returned to Korea and is currently freelance writing for several publications about food and lifestyle.

Travel

