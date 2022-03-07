French Artist Lorraine Thiria to Hold Exhibition On the Occasion of This Year’s Alliance Francaise Francophonie Celebration

Alliance Française and the GoEun Museum of Photography present the French artist Lorraine Thiria on the occasion of this year’s Francophonie celebration (French language, arts and culture) which will be 100% feminine this year including this photo exhibition and also several presentations of the French 2021 book awards written by women.

The French photographer Lorraine Thiria will be traveling from Paris to Busan to welcome and guide visitors of her exhibition “Un autre regard” (Another perspective) from March 10-27, 2022 at the France Art Space www.artspace-afbusan.kr of the GoEun Museu.

Lorraine Thiria intends to translate and transmit her emotions via photography of walls and surfaces of all kinds. She is applying a method of deconstruction of reality to filter abstraction.

It is the first time in two years that Alliance Francaise can welcome and present a French artist in person here in the city since the beginning of the pandemic.

Some 60 works are on display.

The exhibition runs from March 10-27, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Entrance is free of charge.

For more information, you can check out the GoEun Museum of Photography/France Art Space at www.artspace-afbusan.kr

Appointments can be done with Alliance Francaise via [email protected]