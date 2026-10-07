BIFF Day 3: What’s On
BIFF Coverage

BIFF Day 3: What’s On

By Jeff Liebsch

31st Busan International Film Festival

Day 3: Thursday, October 8

Don’t miss

11:00Master class with Na Hong-jin

12:30Master class with Alfonso Cuarón

20:00Ann Hui, Camellia Award winner

Day 3 is the busiest day on the events calendar, with master classes from Na Hong-jin and Alfonso Cuarón, two Charlotte Gainsbourg appearances, Kim Goeun and Kim Minha in the Actors House, and Ann Hui’s Camellia Award talk.

Here’s what’s happening on Day 3 around the festival.

Open Talk

Filmmakers and actors sit down for a relaxed, in-depth conversation about their film (about 50 minutes).

Location: Busan Cinema Center Roof Theater Map

14:00-14:50 | Sapiens
Guests: Director Lee Hu-bin; Actors Jung Sung-il, You Chea-myung, Ryu Hyunkyung
15:00-15:50 | Dead-End Job
Guests: Director Kim Da-min; Creator Han Jun-hee; Actors Kim Min-ha, Choi Hyun-wook

Outdoor Greeting

Directors and casts of invited films take the outdoor stage for a quick 20-minute introduction.

Location: Busan Cinema Center Roof Theater Map

11:00-11:20 | Dora
Guests: Director July Jung; Actors Kim Doyeon, Choi Wonyoung
11:30-11:50 | Final Interview
Guests: Director Kim Joung-hoon; Actors Cho Yi-hyun, Kim Jae-won, Kang You-seok, Bae Gang-hee
12:00-12:20 | BIFF Discoveries: Rising New Talents
Guests: Actor Kim Doyeon
12:30-12:50 | SINNER
Guests: Director Hong Sung-min; Actors Jung Sung-il, Park Ji-hyun
13:00-13:20 | Still Shining
Guests: Director Song Il-gon; Actors Kim Hye-ja, Park Seo-kyung, Choi Ju-eun, Moon Seong-hyun, Lee Seyoung
13:30-13:50 | Four Seasons in Java
Guests: Director Kamila Andini; Producer Ifa Isfansyah; Actors Putri Marino, Christine Hakim, Arya Saloka
16:00-16:20 | In the Clear Moonlit Dusk
Guests: Director Takemura Kentaro; Actors Michieda Shunsuke, Anzai Seira
16:30-16:50 | zi
Guests: Actors Michelle Mao, Jin Ha

Actors House

Leading actors look back on their careers and talk about their craft. The first 10 minutes are a press session.

Location: Culture Hall (9F), Shinsegae Centum City Map

16:00-17:00 | Kim Goeun
Career talk with the Exhuma and Yumi’s Cells star.
Tickets:15,000 won (code 802)
Language: Korean
18:00-19:00 | Kim Minha
Career talk with the Pachinko and Light Shop actor.
Tickets:15,000 won (code 803)
Language: Korean

Master Class

World-renowned filmmakers reflect on their artistic vision and career.

11:00-12:30 | Na Hong-jin
The HOPE director talks about his singular body of work.
Location: Culture Hall (9F), Shinsegae Centum City Map
Tickets:15,000 won (code 811)
Language: English, Korean
12:30-14:00 | Alfonso Cuarón
The multiple Academy Award winner on his career and process, moderated by director Yeon Sang-ho.
Location: Busan Cinema Center Cinema 1 Map
Tickets:15,000 won (code 815)
Language: English, Korean

Cine Class

Film professionals give talks aimed at film lovers.

13:30-14:30 | Charlotte Gainsbourg
The actress and musician on her career and the craft of acting.
Location: Culture Hall (9F), Shinsegae Centum City Map
Tickets:10,000 won (code 827)
Language: English, Korean
Note: Reserved seating
19:00-20:00 | Zhang Lu
The BIFF 2025 Busan Award winner on cross-border filmmaking.
Location: Book Cafe Lounge (4F), DSU-KIT Centum Campus Map
Tickets:10,000 won (code 821)
Language: Korean
Note: Unreserved seating, no parking

Carte Blanche

Guests from film and culture pick a favorite film and talk about it after the screening.

After the 12:50 screening | Three Colours: Blue x Hong Kyung-pyo
The cinematographer presents a favorite film.
Location: CGV Centum City 5 Map
Tickets: Screening ticket, code 110
Language: English, Korean
After the 15:30 screening | The Handmaiden x Fan Bingbing
Fan Bingbing presents a favorite film.
Location: Busan Cinema Center Cinema 2 Map
Tickets: Screening ticket, code 082
Language: Chinese, Korean

Special Talk

Post-screening and stand-alone talks with special guests.

After the 14:50 screening | Melancholia: Charlotte Gainsbourg with Jung Eunchae
A conversation on acting between the French star and Korean actor Jung Eunchae.
Location: Busan Cinema Center Cinema 1 Map
Tickets: Screening ticket, code 742
Language: English, Korean
20:00-21:00 | The Cinematic Life of Ann Hui, Camellia Award Winner
The Hong Kong New Wave director looks back on five decades of work.
Location: Busan Cinema Center Cinema 2 Map
Tickets:10,000 won (code 831)
Language: English, Korean

BIFF Everywhere

BIFF Everywhere takes outdoor and neighborhood screenings to markets, parks, campuses and landmarks across Busan, running October 3-15. Programs are in Korean.

19:30 | Memories of Matsuko (130 min)
Location: Tongmyong University, Main Building Circular Plaza (Nam-gu) Map
Extra: Performance (PT)
19:30 | Talk: Ahn Sung-ki, Filmmaker, National Actor: The Persona of Korean Cinema안성기, 영화인, 국민배우: 한국영화의 페르소나
Location: BNK Busan Bank Headquarters, Ocean Hall (Nam-gu) Map
October 8-9, 20:00 | The Studio: From Space on Wheels to Space on the GroundThe Studio: 바퀴 위 공간에서 땅 위의 공간으로 (70 min)
Location: Hyundai Motorstudio Busan, F1963 (Suyeong-gu) Map
Extra: Guest visit (GV)

Community BIFF

Community BIFF is the community-run side of the festival in Nampo-dong, where BIFF began in 1996, with outdoor stage greetings, screenings and performances running October 8-11, following an Eve event on October 5. Programs are in Korean.

Location: Nampo-dong Map

18:00-18:20 | Waikiki Brothers
Outdoor Stage Greeting
18:40-20:27 | Jungle Story
Outdoor Stage Greeting and Screening

Schedules are set by BIFF and can change without notice. Book paid events at ticket.biff.kr and see the full listings at biff.kr.

 

Jeff Liebsch
Jeff Liebsch
Jeff Liebsch has contributed to Yahoo Sports, Eurobasket, Tribal Football and Yonhap News. He can be followed on Twitter at @chevybusan.

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