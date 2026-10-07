BIFF Day 3: What’s On

31st Busan International Film Festival
Day 3: Thursday, October 8
Don’t miss
11:00Master class with Na Hong-jin
12:30Master class with Alfonso Cuarón
20:00Ann Hui, Camellia Award winner
Day 3 is the busiest day on the events calendar, with master classes from Na Hong-jin and Alfonso Cuarón, two Charlotte Gainsbourg appearances, Kim Goeun and Kim Minha in the Actors House, and Ann Hui’s Camellia Award talk.
Here’s what’s happening on Day 3 around the festival.
Open Talk
Filmmakers and actors sit down for a relaxed, in-depth conversation about their film (about 50 minutes).
Location: Busan Cinema Center Roof Theater Map
Guests: Director Lee Hu-bin; Actors Jung Sung-il, You Chea-myung, Ryu Hyunkyung
Guests: Director Kim Da-min; Creator Han Jun-hee; Actors Kim Min-ha, Choi Hyun-wook
Outdoor Greeting
Directors and casts of invited films take the outdoor stage for a quick 20-minute introduction.
Location: Busan Cinema Center Roof Theater Map
Guests: Director July Jung; Actors Kim Doyeon, Choi Wonyoung
Guests: Director Kim Joung-hoon; Actors Cho Yi-hyun, Kim Jae-won, Kang You-seok, Bae Gang-hee
Guests: Actor Kim Doyeon
Guests: Director Hong Sung-min; Actors Jung Sung-il, Park Ji-hyun
Guests: Director Song Il-gon; Actors Kim Hye-ja, Park Seo-kyung, Choi Ju-eun, Moon Seong-hyun, Lee Seyoung
Guests: Director Kamila Andini; Producer Ifa Isfansyah; Actors Putri Marino, Christine Hakim, Arya Saloka
Guests: Director Takemura Kentaro; Actors Michieda Shunsuke, Anzai Seira
Guests: Actors Michelle Mao, Jin Ha
Actors House
Leading actors look back on their careers and talk about their craft. The first 10 minutes are a press session.
Location: Culture Hall (9F), Shinsegae Centum City Map
Career talk with the Exhuma and Yumi’s Cells star.
Tickets:15,000 won (code 802)
Language: Korean
Career talk with the Pachinko and Light Shop actor.
Tickets:15,000 won (code 803)
Language: Korean
Master Class
World-renowned filmmakers reflect on their artistic vision and career.
The HOPE director talks about his singular body of work.
Location: Culture Hall (9F), Shinsegae Centum City Map
Tickets:15,000 won (code 811)
Language: English, Korean
The multiple Academy Award winner on his career and process, moderated by director Yeon Sang-ho.
Location: Busan Cinema Center Cinema 1 Map
Tickets:15,000 won (code 815)
Language: English, Korean
Cine Class
Film professionals give talks aimed at film lovers.
The actress and musician on her career and the craft of acting.
Location: Culture Hall (9F), Shinsegae Centum City Map
Tickets:10,000 won (code 827)
Language: English, Korean
Note: Reserved seating
The BIFF 2025 Busan Award winner on cross-border filmmaking.
Location: Book Cafe Lounge (4F), DSU-KIT Centum Campus Map
Tickets:10,000 won (code 821)
Language: Korean
Note: Unreserved seating, no parking
Carte Blanche
Guests from film and culture pick a favorite film and talk about it after the screening.
The cinematographer presents a favorite film.
Location: CGV Centum City 5 Map
Tickets: Screening ticket, code 110
Language: English, Korean
Fan Bingbing presents a favorite film.
Location: Busan Cinema Center Cinema 2 Map
Tickets: Screening ticket, code 082
Language: Chinese, Korean
Special Talk
Post-screening and stand-alone talks with special guests.
A conversation on acting between the French star and Korean actor Jung Eunchae.
Location: Busan Cinema Center Cinema 1 Map
Tickets: Screening ticket, code 742
Language: English, Korean
The Hong Kong New Wave director looks back on five decades of work.
Location: Busan Cinema Center Cinema 2 Map
Tickets:10,000 won (code 831)
Language: English, Korean
BIFF Everywhere
BIFF Everywhere takes outdoor and neighborhood screenings to markets, parks, campuses and landmarks across Busan, running October 3-15. Programs are in Korean.
Location: Tongmyong University, Main Building Circular Plaza (Nam-gu) Map
Extra: Performance (PT)
Location: BNK Busan Bank Headquarters, Ocean Hall (Nam-gu) Map
Location: Hyundai Motorstudio Busan, F1963 (Suyeong-gu) Map
Extra: Guest visit (GV)
Community BIFF
Community BIFF is the community-run side of the festival in Nampo-dong, where BIFF began in 1996, with outdoor stage greetings, screenings and performances running October 8-11, following an Eve event on October 5. Programs are in Korean.
Location: Nampo-dong Map
Outdoor Stage Greeting
Outdoor Stage Greeting and Screening
Schedules are set by BIFF and can change without notice. Book paid events at ticket.biff.kr and see the full listings at biff.kr.