BIFF Day 3: What’s On

31st Busan International Film Festival Day 3: Thursday, October 8 Don’t miss 11:00Master class with Na Hong-jin 12:30Master class with Alfonso Cuarón 20:00Ann Hui, Camellia Award winner

Day 3 is the busiest day on the events calendar, with master classes from Na Hong-jin and Alfonso Cuarón, two Charlotte Gainsbourg appearances, Kim Goeun and Kim Minha in the Actors House, and Ann Hui’s Camellia Award talk.

Here’s what’s happening on Day 3 around the festival.

Open Talk

Filmmakers and actors sit down for a relaxed, in-depth conversation about their film (about 50 minutes).

Location: Busan Cinema Center Roof Theater Map

14:00-14:50 | Sapiens

Guests: Director Lee Hu-bin; Actors Jung Sung-il, You Chea-myung, Ryu Hyunkyung

15:00-15:50 | Dead-End Job

Guests: Director Kim Da-min; Creator Han Jun-hee; Actors Kim Min-ha, Choi Hyun-wook

Outdoor Greeting

Directors and casts of invited films take the outdoor stage for a quick 20-minute introduction.

Location: Busan Cinema Center Roof Theater Map

11:00-11:20 | Dora

Guests: Director July Jung; Actors Kim Doyeon, Choi Wonyoung

11:30-11:50 | Final Interview

Guests: Director Kim Joung-hoon; Actors Cho Yi-hyun, Kim Jae-won, Kang You-seok, Bae Gang-hee

12:00-12:20 | BIFF Discoveries: Rising New Talents

Guests: Actor Kim Doyeon

12:30-12:50 | SINNER

Guests: Director Hong Sung-min; Actors Jung Sung-il, Park Ji-hyun

13:00-13:20 | Still Shining

Guests: Director Song Il-gon; Actors Kim Hye-ja, Park Seo-kyung, Choi Ju-eun, Moon Seong-hyun, Lee Seyoung

13:30-13:50 | Four Seasons in Java

Guests: Director Kamila Andini; Producer Ifa Isfansyah; Actors Putri Marino, Christine Hakim, Arya Saloka

16:00-16:20 | In the Clear Moonlit Dusk

Guests: Director Takemura Kentaro; Actors Michieda Shunsuke, Anzai Seira

16:30-16:50 | zi

Guests: Actors Michelle Mao, Jin Ha

Actors House

Leading actors look back on their careers and talk about their craft. The first 10 minutes are a press session.

Location: Culture Hall (9F), Shinsegae Centum City Map

16:00-17:00 | Kim Goeun

Career talk with the Exhuma and Yumi’s Cells star.

Tickets: (code 802)

Language: Korean Career talk with the Exhuma and Yumi’s Cells star. 15,000 won (code 802)Korean

18:00-19:00 | Kim Minha

Career talk with the Pachinko and Light Shop actor.

Tickets: (code 803)

Language: Korean Career talk with the Pachinko and Light Shop actor. 15,000 won (code 803)Korean

Master Class

World-renowned filmmakers reflect on their artistic vision and career.

11:00-12:30 | Na Hong-jin

The HOPE director talks about his singular body of work.

Location: Culture Hall (9F), Shinsegae Centum City

Tickets: (code 811)

Language: English, Korean The HOPE director talks about his singular body of work.Culture Hall (9F), Shinsegae Centum City Map 15,000 won (code 811)English, Korean

12:30-14:00 | Alfonso Cuarón

The multiple Academy Award winner on his career and process, moderated by director Yeon Sang-ho.

Location: Busan Cinema Center Cinema 1

Tickets: (code 815)

Language: English, Korean The multiple Academy Award winner on his career and process, moderated by director Yeon Sang-ho.Busan Cinema Center Cinema 1 Map 15,000 won (code 815)English, Korean

Cine Class

Film professionals give talks aimed at film lovers.

13:30-14:30 | Charlotte Gainsbourg

The actress and musician on her career and the craft of acting.

Location: Culture Hall (9F), Shinsegae Centum City

Tickets: (code 827)

Language: English, Korean

Note: Reserved seating The actress and musician on her career and the craft of acting.Culture Hall (9F), Shinsegae Centum City Map 10,000 won (code 827)English, KoreanReserved seating

19:00-20:00 | Zhang Lu

The BIFF 2025 Busan Award winner on cross-border filmmaking.

Location: Book Cafe Lounge (4F), DSU-KIT Centum Campus

Tickets: (code 821)

Language: Korean

Note: Unreserved seating, no parking The BIFF 2025 Busan Award winner on cross-border filmmaking.Book Cafe Lounge (4F), DSU-KIT Centum Campus Map 10,000 won (code 821)KoreanUnreserved seating, no parking

Carte Blanche

Guests from film and culture pick a favorite film and talk about it after the screening.

After the 12:50 screening | Three Colours: Blue x Hong Kyung-pyo

The cinematographer presents a favorite film.

Location: CGV Centum City 5

Tickets: Screening ticket, code 110

Language: English, Korean The cinematographer presents a favorite film.CGV Centum City 5 Map Screening ticket, code 110English, Korean

After the 15:30 screening | The Handmaiden x Fan Bingbing

Fan Bingbing presents a favorite film.

Location: Busan Cinema Center Cinema 2

Tickets: Screening ticket, code 082

Language: Chinese, Korean Fan Bingbing presents a favorite film.Busan Cinema Center Cinema 2 Map Screening ticket, code 082Chinese, Korean

Special Talk

Post-screening and stand-alone talks with special guests.

After the 14:50 screening | Melancholia: Charlotte Gainsbourg with Jung Eunchae

A conversation on acting between the French star and Korean actor Jung Eunchae.

Location: Busan Cinema Center Cinema 1

Tickets: Screening ticket, code 742

Language: English, Korean A conversation on acting between the French star and Korean actor Jung Eunchae.Busan Cinema Center Cinema 1 Map Screening ticket, code 742English, Korean

20:00-21:00 | The Cinematic Life of Ann Hui, Camellia Award Winner

The Hong Kong New Wave director looks back on five decades of work.

Location: Busan Cinema Center Cinema 2

Tickets: (code 831)

Language: English, Korean The Hong Kong New Wave director looks back on five decades of work.Busan Cinema Center Cinema 2 Map 10,000 won (code 831)English, Korean

BIFF Everywhere

BIFF Everywhere takes outdoor and neighborhood screenings to markets, parks, campuses and landmarks across Busan, running October 3-15. Programs are in Korean.

19:30 | Memories of Matsuko (130 min)

Location: Tongmyong University, Main Building Circular Plaza (Nam-gu)

Extra: Performance (PT) Tongmyong University, Main Building Circular Plaza (Nam-gu) Map Performance (PT)

19:30 | Talk: Ahn Sung-ki, Filmmaker, National Actor: The Persona of Korean Cinema 안성기, 영화인, 국민배우: 한국영화의 페르소나

Location: BNK Busan Bank Headquarters, Ocean Hall (Nam-gu) BNK Busan Bank Headquarters, Ocean Hall (Nam-gu) Map

October 8-9, 20:00 | The Studio: From Space on Wheels to Space on the Ground The Studio: 바퀴 위 공간에서 땅 위의 공간으로 (70 min)

Location: Hyundai Motorstudio Busan, F1963 (Suyeong-gu)

Extra: Guest visit (GV) Hyundai Motorstudio Busan, F1963 (Suyeong-gu) Map Guest visit (GV)

Community BIFF

Community BIFF is the community-run side of the festival in Nampo-dong, where BIFF began in 1996, with outdoor stage greetings, screenings and performances running October 8-11, following an Eve event on October 5. Programs are in Korean.

Location: Nampo-dong Map

18:00-18:20 | Waikiki Brothers

Outdoor Stage Greeting

18:40-20:27 | Jungle Story

Outdoor Stage Greeting and Screening

Schedules are set by BIFF and can change without notice. Book paid events at ticket.biff.kr and see the full listings at biff.kr.