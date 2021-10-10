What’s On at BIFF — The Week Ahead

BIFF heads into a full week of activities as the festival kicks into full gear from today before concluding on Friday night.
Here’s what’s happening this week around the festival.
Open Talk — Movie Making and Drama Making
In accordance with social distancing guidelines, only 250 people can enter on a first-come, first-served basis.
Date: Wednesday
Time: 17:30
Location: BIFFXGENESIS Outdoor stage
Guests: Director Jang Hang-jun, Kim Seong-hoon, Han Jun-hee
Actors House — Uhm Jung-hwa
Date: Thursday
Time: 19:00 – 20:00
Location: KNN Theater (KNN Tower B1)
Price: KRW 8,000
Language: Korean
Moderator: Beck Una, the head of Una Labo Actorology
Special Screening — Guillaume Brac
Guillaume Brac’s film A L’abordage!, which was first introduced during the 2020 Busan Film Festival, will be having it’s Korean release on October 7th. Audiences will have a chance to meet rising auteur Guillaume Brac in person at this surprise screening.
Date: Thursday
Time: 18:30
Location: CGV Centum City 2
Price: KRW 8,000
Language: Korean, French
Closing Ceremony
Friday, October 15
Time: 7 p.m.
Hosts: Lee Jun Hyuk and Lee Joo Young
Film: Anita
Director: Longman Leung
BIFF in the Neighborhood Schedule
BIFF in the Neighborhood takes its first steps in expanding the film festival, which started in Nampo-dong (Jung-gu) and was held around the Haeundae area, to the Greater Busan area. The audience can watch films in local communities through the screens set up in 14 districts.
All films begin at 8 p.m.
October 11
Busanjin-gu / Busan Citizens Park — Herstory
Dong-gu / Busan Eurasia Platform — The Umbrellas of Cherbourg
Geumjeong-gu / Campus D Busan — Bori
Nam-gu / Busan Cultural Center — House of Hummingbird
Yeonje-gu / Busan Asiad Main Stadium — The King of Jokgu
October 12
Busanjin-gu / Busan Citizens Park — Remi: Nobody’s Boy
Geumjeong-gu / Campus D Busan — Pawn
Nam-gu / Busan Cultural Center — Herstory
Yeonje-gu / Busan Asiad Main Stadium — Ride Your Wave
October 13
Busanjin-gu / Busan Citizens Park — Pawn
Gijang-gun / KORI energyfarm — Lucky Chan-sil
Buk-gu / Mulsori-Park — The King of Jokgu
Dongnae-gu / Bokcheondong Ancient Tombs — Radiance
October 14
Gijang-gun / KORI energyfarm— Pawn
Buk-gu / Mulsori-Park — Lucky Chan-sil
Dongnae-gu / Bokcheondong Ancient Tombs — House of Hummingbird
Community BIFF
Community BIFF, which is a multifaceted cultural festival-within-festival made by the audience, is BIFF’s “spinoff” festival. This program was launched in order to seek new ways of discovering the role, function, and mode of existence of the film festival amidst a rapidly transforming media environment. While making meaningful strides across an ever-changing world, Community BIFF has encouraged voluntary participation of the audience, experimented with unconventional ways of watching films, and promoted the expansion of cinema into spaces of everyday life. The objective was to create an open film festival in which audience members, filmmakers, experts and activists of various fields, and local residents can all actively partake. Audience-centeredness, which is a core value of the Busan International Film Festival, cultural inclusion, and diversity are at the basis of Community BIFF’s identity.
- Dates: October 7 (Thurs) – October 14 (Thurs), 2021
- Venues: Greater Busan Area, including LOTTE CINEMA Daeyoung, BNK Busan Bank Art Cinema, Nampo-dong BIFF Square
- All movies will not have English subtitles.