What’s On at BIFF — The Week Ahead

BIFF heads into a full week of activities as the festival kicks into full gear from today before concluding on Friday night.

Here’s what’s happening this week around the festival.

Online broadcast schedule

Open Talk — Movie Making and Drama Making

In accordance with social distancing guidelines, only 250 people can enter on a first-come, first-served basis.

Date: Wednesday

Time: 17:30

Location: BIFFXGENESIS Outdoor stage

Guests: Director Jang Hang-jun, Kim Seong-hoon, Han Jun-hee

Actors House — Uhm Jung-hwa

Date: Thursday

Time: 19:00 – 20:00

Location: KNN Theater (KNN Tower B1)

Price: KRW 8,000

Language: Korean

Moderator: Beck Una, the head of Una Labo Actorology

Special Screening — Guillaume Brac

Guillaume Brac’s film A L’abordage!, which was first introduced during the 2020 Busan Film Festival, will be having it’s Korean release on October 7th. Audiences will have a chance to meet rising auteur Guillaume Brac in person at this surprise screening.

Date: Thursday

Time: 18:30

Location: CGV Centum City 2

Price: KRW 8,000

Language: Korean, French

Closing Ceremony

Friday, October 15

Time: 7 p.m.

Hosts: Lee Jun Hyuk and Lee Joo Young

Film: Anita

Director: Longman Leung

BIFF in the Neighborhood Schedule

BIFF in the Neighborhood takes its first steps in expanding the film festival, which started in Nampo-dong (Jung-gu) and was held around the Haeundae area, to the Greater Busan area. The audience can watch films in local communities through the screens set up in 14 districts.

All films begin at 8 p.m.

October 11

Busanjin-gu / Busan Citizens Park — Herstory

Dong-gu / Busan Eurasia Platform — The Umbrellas of Cherbourg

Geumjeong-gu / Campus D Busan — Bori

Nam-gu / Busan Cultural Center — House of Hummingbird

Yeonje-gu / Busan Asiad Main Stadium — The King of Jokgu

October 12

Busanjin-gu / Busan Citizens Park — Remi: Nobody’s Boy

Geumjeong-gu / Campus D Busan — Pawn

Nam-gu / Busan Cultural Center — Herstory

Yeonje-gu / Busan Asiad Main Stadium — Ride Your Wave

October 13

Busanjin-gu / Busan Citizens Park — Pawn

Gijang-gun / KORI energyfarm — Lucky Chan-sil

Buk-gu / Mulsori-Park — The King of Jokgu

Dongnae-gu / Bokcheondong Ancient Tombs — Radiance

October 14

Gijang-gun / KORI energyfarm— Pawn

Buk-gu / Mulsori-Park — Lucky Chan-sil

Dongnae-gu / Bokcheondong Ancient Tombs — House of Hummingbird

Community BIFF

Community BIFF, which is a multifaceted cultural festival-within-festival made by the audience, is BIFF’s “spinoff” festival. This program was launched in order to seek new ways of discovering the role, function, and mode of existence of the film festival amidst a rapidly transforming media environment. While making meaningful strides across an ever-changing world, Community BIFF has encouraged voluntary participation of the audience, experimented with unconventional ways of watching films, and promoted the expansion of cinema into spaces of everyday life. The objective was to create an open film festival in which audience members, filmmakers, experts and activists of various fields, and local residents can all actively partake. Audience-centeredness, which is a core value of the Busan International Film Festival, cultural inclusion, and diversity are at the basis of Community BIFF’s identity.