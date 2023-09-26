Cultural Activities to Do This Chuseok Holiday

With the approaching six-day Chuseok holiday beginning tomorrow, the cultural and arts scene in Busan remains vibrant, beckoning audiences to partake in enriching experiences.

Here’s a roundup of the exciting events and exhibitions to explore during this festive season.

Art Extravaganza: New Exhibitions Unveiled

The Busan Museum of Art and the Busan Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art have unveiled a series of exhibitions in anticipation of Chuseok.

The Busan Museum of Art presents its final special exhibition, “The Past Reveals: A Museum’s 25-Year Journey,” starting on the 26th. This exhibition offers a retrospective of the museum’s history, providing insights into its evolution from Busan’s first public art museum in 1998 to a regional and international art institution.

At the same time, the Busan Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art introduces “Singing Land” and “John Akampra: Airport.” “Singing Land” delves into the world of human-centered perspectives, particularly focusing on language as a means of communication with non-human nature. The exhibition pairs indigenous languages with artworks, exploring their role in addressing the Anthropocene crisis. “John Akampra: Airport” marks the inaugural exhibition of “Collection Island,” shedding light on the foundational materials of the Busan Museum of Modern Art’s identity.

Dokkaebi Festival: A Mischievous Goblin Adventure

Jeonggwan Museum invites you to the “Chuseok Dokkaebi Festival” from the 28th to the 1st, aligned with the special exhibition “Along with God – Serving Goblins.”

The festival features various activities, including Dokkaebi note tests, crafting goblin badges, and nighttime Dokkaebi walks. Visitors can also enjoy a “Folk Play Festival” in the outdoor yard, featuring goblin message tests and traditional games like Yutnori, Tuho, and top spinning.

Badge making and nighttime Dokkaebi walks kick off on the 28th. The badge-making activity allows participants to create their own badges by coloring special exhibition goblin character designs.

For nighttime Dokkaebi walks, participants will be equipped with glow-in-the-dark sticks, engaging in tasks within the special exhibition room and receiving related training in the auditorium.

This program is open to ages 7 and up, with prior registration on the Jeonggwan Museum website.

Moonnori: A Traditional Korean Music Feast

On the 29th at 3 p.m., the Busan National Gugak Center’s Yeonakdang will host “Moonnori,” a Chuseok holiday performance suitable for the entire family.

This traditional art performance captures the essence of a lively village feast, featuring instrumental, vocal, and dance troupes from the National Busan Gugak Center’s Korean traditional music ensemble.

The performance includes a Taepyeongso melody, folk songs related to Chuseok, comical songs, and audience-engaging skill displays, culminating in the thrilling Yeongnam drum dance performance “Yeonggo Nori.”

Visitors wearing Hanbok on the performance day receive a 50% discount on admission.

Chuseok Magic Fantasia: A Magical Delight

Busan City and the Busan International Magic Festival Organizing Committee invite you to the “18th Busan International Magic Festival – Chuseok Magic Fantasia” at the Busan Citizens’ Center Small Theater from the 29th to the 1st of the following month.

This magical extravaganza caters to all ages, offering a diverse program:

A side-splitting comical magic show by a Korean Indian magician.

A seafood-themed magic show.

A mesmerizing LED light display celebrating Chuseok.

Astonishing juggling feats by Superman.

Breathtaking unicycle performances.

Korea’s largest giant balloon show.

Additionally, a “roulette event” in the lobby of the Busan Citizens’ Center adds to the festive spirit of Chuseok.

Free Cultural Events during Chuseok

Visitors to Busan’s museums and tourist attractions (listed below) can enjoy Korean traditional folk games, including Jegichagi (shuttlecock-kicking), tuho (traditional stick-throwing), neolttwigi, (seesaw), gulleongsoe (hoop-rolling), yut nori and more.

Date/Time Location Sep. 28 – Oct. 1, 10:00 – 17:00 Busan Museum Sep. 28 – Oct. 1, 10:00 – 17:00 Jeonggwan Museum Sep. 28, 30, Oct. 1, 10:00 – 17:00 Busan National Science Museum

Please refer to the Chuseok holiday opening/closing schedules for cultural and tourism facilities in Busan listed below:

Busan Museum, Dongsam-dong Shell Midden Museum, Bokcheon Museum and Jeonggwan Museum

Busan Modern and Contemporary History Museum, Provisional Capital Memorial Hall and Busan Citizens Park Museum

Open: Sep. 28 – Oct. 3 (Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.)

Closed: Oct. 4

Busan Marine Natural History Museum

Open: Sep. 28 – Oct. 3 (Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.) (Last admission is 5:00 p.m.)

Closed: Oct. 4

Busan Museum of Art

Open: Sep. 28 – Oct. 3 / Closed: Oct. 4

Ongoing exhibitions: The Past Reveals Itself to Have a Plot, Post Media and Site

art.busan.go.kr

Busan Museum of Contemporary Art

Open: Sep. 28 – Oct. 3 / Closed: Oct. 4

Ongoing exhibitions: Singing Mother Earth, UTOPIAN Scenario About Nature, Museum Identity and Design

www.busan.go.kr/moca/index

National Maritime Museum of Korea

Open: Sep. 28 – Oct. 3 / Closed: Oct. 4

Sep. 28-29 9:00-19:00

Sep. 30 9:00-21:00

Oct. 1-Oct. 3 9:00-19:00

www.mmk.or.kr

Busan National Science Museum

Open: Sep. 28, 30, Oct. 1, 2, 3

Closed: Sep. 29, Oct. 4

www.sciport.or.kr

UN Memorial Cemetery in Korea

Open 365 days

May-Sep Open 9:00 Close 18:00

Oct-Apr Open 9:00 Close 17:00

www.unmck.or.kr/intro

Busan Museum of Movies

Open Sep. 28, 30, Oct.1-3

Closed Sep. 29, Oct. 4

busanbom.modoo.at

This list provided by the city of Busan is subject to be updated as new information becomes available.