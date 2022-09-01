Dine & Drink

HQ Gwangan Celebrates its 8th Anniversary Saturday Night

Haps Staff

On Saturday, September 2, HQ Gwangan is celebrating its 8th anniversary with food, drink and specials for your enjoyment.

Drink Specials:

Budweiser and Cafri – 4,000 Won
Long Teas — 7,000 won
1,000 won off Galmegi Yuja, Amber, and IPA

Plus Four Delectable Birthday Boozey Dessert Drinks – Caramel & Chocolate Mudslides, Grasshoppers, Snickers Bar, and Apple Pie Cocktails!.

Food Specials

The HQ-Bano Sandwich–Cherry smoked pork shoulder sliced and covered in cheese on a toasted sandwich roll with yellow mustard and thinly sliced dill pickles
Baked Mac & Cheese will be on special, and if you want to give it some extra calories, you can add Cherry-Smoked Pork!
Admission to the event is free and gets underway at 7 p.m.
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com

