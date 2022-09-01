HQ Gwangan Celebrates its 8th Anniversary Saturday Night

On Saturday, September 2, HQ Gwangan is celebrating its 8th anniversary with food, drink and specials for your enjoyment.

Drink Specials:

Budweiser and Cafri – 4,000 Won

Long Teas — 7,000 won

1,000 won off Galmegi Yuja, Amber, and IPA

Plus Four Delectable Birthday Boozey Dessert Drinks – Caramel & Chocolate Mudslides, Grasshoppers, Snickers Bar, and Apple Pie Cocktails!.

Food Specials

The HQ-Bano Sandwich–Cherry smoked pork shoulder sliced and covered in cheese on a toasted sandwich roll with yellow mustard and thinly sliced dill pickles

Baked Mac & Cheese will be on special, and if you want to give it some extra calories, you can add Cherry-Smoked Pork!

Admission to the event is free and gets underway at 7 p.m.