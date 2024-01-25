Ha Ha Hole Stand-up Comedy Show

This Friday at Ovantgarde sees the return of the monthly Ha Ha Hole, Busan’s only live English comedy show.

This month’s show features a set by professional comedian Jeff Sinclair.

Sign up begins at 9:30, and the show begins around 10 p.m. It is an open mic, so new and first-timer comedians are encouraged to step up to the mic. Come early and sign up!

Comedians are asked to keep their sets under 7 minutes, with a wrap-it-up light shown at the 6-minute mark and use only original material.

The event is free to attend.