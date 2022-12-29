2023 Tongyeong Sunrise Event Held at Yi Sun-shin Park in Jeongyang-dong

Tongyeong City will hold the 2023 New Year’s Sunrise event at Yi Sun-sin Park in Jeongyang-dong from 6 a.m. on January 1, 2023.

As the eventful year of 2022 ends and the new year is greeted, the citizens pledge a hopeful new start and pray for the city of Tongyeong for the next 100 years together with the citizens with popera performances, delivery of New Year’s congratulatory messages, and various programs such as bursting fortunes.

In addition, writing New Year’s wishes and operating photo zones that contain the wishes of citizens, and the Tongyeong City Saemaeul Women’s Association, NH Nonghyup Tongyeong City Branch, and the Women’s Association of the Tongyeong City Council for Righteous Living Movement will provide warm sikhye, rice cakes, and fish cakes to citizens and tourists who participated in the sunrise event.

Citizens and tourists alike can participate in the event on the day, and Jeongyang-dong Yi Sun-sin Park is the representative sunrise spot in Tongyeong, where you can see Gyeonnaeryang, the victory area of ​​the Battle of Hansan, and Jeseungdang on Hansan Island.

Tongyeong City plans to provide safety and convenience in close cooperation with related organizations and organizations to provide memories and impressions to citizens who visited Yi Sun-shin Park on the first day of the New Year and asked them to take the lead in reducing disposable products by bringing their personal tumblers.