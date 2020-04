The irresistible South Korean mascot Pengsoo has released its debut song, “This is PENGSOO” via YouTube on Monday.

The rap/yodel mix which is about his dream to make it to the Billboard list was accompanied by popular Korean musicians Bibi, BIZZY, and Tiger JK.

The video has amassed over 350,000 views since its debut.

You can check out the song which begins at 9’48 of the video.