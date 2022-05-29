Image: Madame Tussauds Singapore
Welcoming Hyun Bin to the Madame Tussauds Family in Asia

South Korean actor Hyun Bin will have his image immortalized in Madame Tussauds in Singapore.

In the announcement video, Hyun Bin gets his fans to guess what his figure will look like, and where it will be launched.

“When Madame Tussauds approached me for a wax figure immortalization, I was very excited and looking forward to see the actual figure! Can’t wait to show everyone how my figure will look like,” said Hyun Bin.

“The Korean market will be one of our strongest markets and has always been very important to our attractions in Asia. We believe that Hyun Bin’s fans will be as excited as us to get up close and personal with him in Madame Tussauds. Upon unveiling his wax figure, it will be displayed in Madame Tussauds Singapore, Hong Kong, and Bangkok. So do stay tuned for our announcements on our social media channels on where will be Hyun Bin’s first stop,” said Mei Chion LIM, Regional Marketing Director, Rest of Asia.

More information will be released on Madame Tussauds Singapore, Hong Kong, and Bangkok’s social media pages, so be sure to stay tuned for more information.

