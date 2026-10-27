Eastar Jet Launches Daily Busan–Hong Kong Flights
Travel

Eastar Jet Launches Daily Busan–Hong Kong Flights

By Haps Staff

Eastar Jet has launched a new daily service between Busan’s Gimhae International Airport and Hong Kong, with its inaugural flights recording a 98% passenger occupancy rate.

The airline began operating the route on October 25, with both the first outbound and inbound flights nearly fully booked.

The new route operates seven days a week, departing Gimhae International Airport at 9:30 p.m. and arriving at Hong Kong International Airport at 12:10 a.m. the following day.

Return flights depart Hong Kong at 2 a.m. and arrive in Busan at 6:30 a.m. All times are local.

According to the airline, foreign passengers accounted for an average of 83% of travelers on the inaugural flights, reflecting strong demand from overseas visitors.

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Haps Staff
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