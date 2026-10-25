Gyeongnam Warns Hikers as Autumn Mountain Accidents Rise

The Gyeongnam Province Fire Department is urging hikers to take extra precautions during the autumn foliage season, when mountain accidents traditionally increase across the province.

According to figures released on October 23, emergency crews responded to 4,265 mountain-related incidents between 2021 and 2025, with 1,409 cases, or approximately 33%, occurring between September and November.

Getting lost or requiring search assistance was the most common type of incident during autumn, accounting for 456 cases, followed by 313 slips and falls.

Fire officials warned that shorter daylight hours, significant temperature changes and slippery trails covered in fallen leaves can increase the risk of accidents.

Hikers are advised to check weather conditions before setting out, remain on designated trails and plan to descend at least two hours before sunset.

The department also recommends hiking with at least one other person whenever possible and avoiding restricted or unfamiliar routes.

In an emergency, hikers should activate their smartphone’s GPS, identify the nearest national location number or mountain location marker, and call 119 to help rescuers locate them.

To prepare for the busy autumn season, the fire department has strengthened its mountain rescue operations, including rescue teams operating around Jirisan Mountain.

Emergency equipment, first-aid supplies and location markers along hiking trails are also being inspected and maintained to support faster responses.

Baek Woon-seong, head of the department’s Rescue and Emergency Medical Services Division, warned that rapidly changing weather and limited daylight can turn minor problems into serious emergencies.

Officials are encouraging residents and visitors to prepare carefully before heading into the mountains as the autumn foliage season reaches its peak.