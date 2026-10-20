Korean Destinations: 3 Places to Enjoy Autumn Flowers Along Busan’s Nakdong River

Autumn colors are taking over Busan’s Nakdong River, where three of the city’s largest ecological parks are offering visitors a chance to enjoy seasonal flower displays along the waterfront.

From golden cosmos and bright red kochia to soft pink muhly grass and chrysanthemums, Hwamyeong, Daejeo and Samnak Eco Parks have become popular destinations for autumn walks, photography and weekend outings.

The seasonal displays are expected to remain available through early November, depending on weather conditions.

Hwamyeong Eco Park

Hwamyeong Eco Park features one of the largest autumn flower displays along the river, with approximately 34,000 square meters of yellow cosmos near the park’s lotus wetlands.

The golden flowers create a colorful landscape against the Nakdong River, with open views and walking paths offering plenty of opportunities for photography.

Another highlight is the park’s 8,800-square-meter kochia garden near the aquatic botanical garden.

The rounded plants, which turn from green to shades of red during autumn, are complemented by windmill decorations, swings and designated photo areas.

Daejeo Eco Park

Daejeo Eco Park in Gangseo-gu is drawing visitors with its pink muhly fields, covering approximately 10,000 square meters.

The feathery grass produces a soft pink landscape during autumn, creating one of the season’s most recognizable photo spots.

With its open riverside surroundings and spacious walking areas, the park is also a good choice for visitors looking to spend a relaxed afternoon outdoors.

Samnak Eco Park

Samnak Eco Park in Sasang-gu offers a different autumn atmosphere with a colorful flower garden in its family-themed area.

The garden features approximately 4,060 plants representing eight varieties of seasonal flowers, including chrysanthemums.

Rather than the large single-color fields found at Hwamyeong and Daejeo, Samnak offers a more varied display, with different flowers and colors arranged throughout the garden.

The surrounding parkland also provides walking paths and open spaces for visitors to enjoy the cooler autumn weather.

Planning Your Visit

All three parks are located along the Nakdong River and offer free access to their outdoor flower displays.

The flowers are expected to remain on view until early November, although peak colors will vary by location and weather conditions.

Parking areas can become crowded on weekends, particularly during the peak autumn flower season. Visitors are encouraged to use public transportation when possible.