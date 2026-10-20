Seoul’s Jamsu Bridge to Host 400-Meter Chicken Feast This Sunday

Seoul’s Jamsu Bridge will host a massive outdoor chicken feast on Sunday, October 25, with a 400-meter-long dining table stretching across the bridge as part of the final Car-Free Jamsu Bridge Festival.

The event, called Jamsu Bridge Chicken Day, will run from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., bringing together ten major chicken brands and local restaurants for an evening of food and entertainment along the Han River.

Up to 2,000 people will be able to enjoy chicken at the specially arranged dining table, which can accommodate 1,000 diners at a time.

Two 90-minute dining sessions are scheduled for 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., with advance online reservations required. Participants can select their preferred chicken brand when booking and pay when collecting their food at the event.

Participating brands include BBQ, Puradak, Mom’s Touch, Mexicana, Jadam Chicken, Gamachi Chicken and Giyoung’s Charcoal-Grilled Chicken.

Local favorites will also be represented, including Seoul’s Oneul Tongdak and Banpo Chicken, along with Manseok Dakgangjeong, a well-known fried chicken specialty from Sokcho.

Another highlight will be the Jamsu Bridge Chicken Sommelier event, where 100 preselected participants, including foreign residents and visitors, will sample chicken from restaurants representing Seoul’s 25 districts.

The tasting event begins at 2 p.m. and will last approximately 90 minutes.

Visitors can also explore a K-Chicken Belt exhibition featuring notable chicken restaurants and food destinations across 30 cities and counties nationwide.

The Banpo Bridge Moonlight Rainbow Fountain is scheduled to feature yellow lighting for the occasion, while the festival’s regular markets, food stalls and other activities will continue throughout the day.

This year’s finale carries additional significance as Jamsu Bridge prepares for its conversion into a pedestrian-only bridge.

Vehicle access will be completely restricted beginning October 26, marking a major change for the bridge 50 years after its opening.

Reservations and event details are available through the official festival website and Instagram account @ddooddoo_festa.

Visitors are encouraged to use public transportation due to expected traffic congestion and limited parking around Banpo Hangang Park.